11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Mug and Cup Finds Under $1.50

Shop 11 Dollar Tree fall mug and cup finds under $1.50, from pumpkin-shaped mugs to Le Creuset dupes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for some fun new fall mugs to add to your collection? Head on over to your local Dollar Tree. The budget-friendly chain is always stocked with tons of great options, and the best thing is, they are all just $1.50. This month, there are lots of autumn-themed options, Halloween-specific styles, and farmhouse finds ready to be taken home with you. What should you toss in your cart ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree mug and cup finds under $1.50.

1 Pumpkin Mugs

Who doesn’t want a mug shaped like a pumpkin? The Pumpkin-Shaped Mugs are beyond adorable, and they are just $1.50 each. Choose from assorted colors. “Great mug,” writes a shopper. “Love the size and shape of this mug! Not too big and not too small.”

2 Ghost and Skull Mugs

These Halloween-themed ceramic mugs, available in black skull or white ghost styles, are another customer favorite. They are ideal for serving hot fall drinks, such as cider, chocolate, or coffee. You can also use them for treats or candy at a Halloween party.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Le Creuset Dupes

Dollar Tree has the best Le Creuset-looking mugs, which are popular with shoppers. The Red and White Jumbo Flared Ceramic Mugs, 20-oz. are worth stocking up on. “I bought these a few years ago and absolutely love them! They are perfect for soup, ice cream, etc…. They can go in the microwave and dishwasher too,” one shopper writes.

4 Fall Mugs

Cozy up with a hot beverage and book. I love the Fall Theme Stackable Mugs, fall-themed, available in various colors, and stackable. Choose from “Give Thanks,” Happy Harvest,” Hello Pumpkin,” and “Happy Autumn.”

5 More Halloween Mugs

Shoppers also adore the stackable Halloween Character Coffee Mug, available in various designs. “Love theses stackable mugs! I wish they would make other seasons/holidays! We mixed the Halloween ones in with our traditional black ones are the office– they were perfect for adding the holiday vibe!” one writes.

6 Thanksgiving Pumpkin Mugs

Shoppers love the Royal Norfolk Fall Themed Pumpkin Mugs, which match the brand’s dishes and servingware. “I love this set I bought for thanksgiving and it’s nice set for fall,” a shopper writes. “I give the coffee mugs a five rating. The mug is a perfect match for the Royal Norfolk Fall-Themed Pumpkin plate,” another adds.

7 Novelty Mugs

Shoppers also have fun with these miscellaneous 14-oz. ceramic novelty mugs. According to fans, the mugs, featuring kitschy images and motivational sayings, are “outstanding” and “nice and strong.”

8 Christmas Mugs

I can’t believe that Christmas merchandise is already arriving. The Christmas-themed Mug comes in assorted designs and styles and is also a great gift option for the giving season. Choose from Snowflake, Candy Cane, Bow, and Christmas Tree designs.

9 More Chrismas Mugs

There is also another Christmas-themed Ceramic Mug collection, available in more kitschy designs. One reads “Jingle and Mingle,” while another states “Hot Cocoa Served Here.”

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Travel Mugs

Enjoy your hot drink to go with the Travel Mug with Wrap. “I really love these travel tumblers! They are very well made and the fact that they come with different colored sleeves is a bonus. I gave them out for gifts and filled each cup with a candy treat. Everyone loved them!” a shopper writes.

11 And, This Clear Irish Coffee Glass Mug

These Clear Glass Irish Coffee Mugs are $1.50 and a customer favorite for a variety of hot drinks, including the spiked Irish coffee. “Exactly what I needed. Perfect for coffee or hot tea and cocoa,” one shopper writes. “Beautiful Irish coffee mug!” adds another. “I absolutely love these cups.”