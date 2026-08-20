11 Best New Costco Autumn Finds Flying Off Shelves

Shop 11 popular Costco autumn finds, from Bella fold-and-griddle to Grinch trees and Owala tumblers.

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Have you been to your local Costco recently? The warehouse is filling up with so many fabulous finds for fall and even winter, ranging from seasonal decor and clothing to saunas, kitchen griddles, and toys. Because these items are already going viral, they may sell out fast. What should you shop for to score the best deals on the hottest, new items? Here are the 11 best Costco autumn finds flying off shelves.

1 A New Foldable Griddle

Costco Buys shared about the Bella Griddle for $39.99. “This XL Fold and Store Dual Temp Griddle at Costco is such a smart kitchen upgrade! It’s a 12×24 inch griddle with dual temperature zones so you can cook pancakes on one side and bacon and eggs on the other at the same time. It folds up for vertical storage too, so it takes up half the space when you’re done cooking,” they wrote.

2 A Grinch Tree

Add Merry Grinchmas vibes to your home for $69.99. “This 4.5′ Grinch Tree is such a fun twist on holiday decor! It’s pre-lit with 150 warm micro LED lights and sits on a candy cane striped pole with a red ball ornament hanging off the branches…the whimsical curved shape makes it stand out from a traditional tree and is definitely giving Grinch vibes,” Costco Buys shared.

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3 An Infrared Sauna

Get a home sauna for $1,799.99. “Dynamic Saunas’ Tuscany 2 Person Infrared Sauna at Costco is such a luxurious backyard or home upgrade! It’s made from natural hemlock wood with 7 Carbon PureTech ultra low EMF heating panels and a tempered glass door. You also get built in speakers with Bluetooth and MP3 aux connection, plus interior chromotherapy lighting with red light therapy. This is the kind of thing that turns any room into a personal spa,” Costco Buys shared.

4 Pokémon Holiday Calendar

Costco Buys shared that the Pokémon Holiday Calendar is in stores for $44.99, “such a fun countdown gift for any trainer! You get 24 figures total including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, and so many more fan favorites, each with a special holiday finish. It opens day by day to reveal a new figure hidden behind a festive scene, kind of like an advent calendar but way more fun!” they wrote.

5 Bougie Japanese Haircare

Costco Wonders shared that Honeyque is “officially BACK at Costco!” and recommends grabbing a set. “Following the previous launch that sold out, Honeyque has finally been restocked at the warehouse and you have another chance to grab it. If you missed it the first time around, this is your opportunity to see what all the hype is about,” they wrote.

6 The Pelican Vault Case

Costco Wonders also about a storage case. “Costco just brought in another heavy-duty storage find with this Pelican Vault Protective Case! 🔒 It features a rugged hard-shell design with a protective interior to help keep your valuable gear secure while storing or transporting it. Pelican is known for making seriously durable cases, so this is definitely one to check out if you need extra protection for your equipment,” they wrote.

7 Enormous Christmas Bells

Costco Wonders also shared about a great, new Christmas decoration. “Costco’s Christmas décor is officially rolling in, and check out these 6.8″ Metal Christmas Bells! 🔔🎄 You get a set of four, making it easy to spread them throughout your home or use them together as part of a larger holiday display. They have that classic Christmas look that works perfectly on a mantel, shelf, table, or entryway,” they wrote.

8 The Super Mario Playset

If you have little ones who are into Mario, run to Costco. “Costco just brought in the cutest Super Mario Little People Playset! 🍄⭐ This combines classic Super Mario characters with the kid-friendly Little People style, making it such a fun find for younger Nintendo fans. It’s perfect for imaginative play and would also make an easy birthday or holiday gift,” Costco Wonders shared.

9 Puma Sets for Kids

Costco Journeys shared about the Puma Kids 3-Piece Track Set, which “includes a comfortable zip-up track jacket, matching athletic pants, and a coordinating T-shirt. Made with soft, lightweight fabric, this sporty set is perfect for active kids, offering all-day comfort, easy movement, and versatile mix-and-match styling. The iconic Puma logo adds a classic athletic look,” they wrote.

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10 Knit Shelf Sitters

Costco New Deals shared about the Knit Holiday Shelf Sitters. “Costco is slowly filling up with Christmas decor and these are seriously the cutest! 🥹 You get a set of 2 for $29.99, with the sweetest little details. The moose is definitely my favorite 🫎🤎 but that polar bear is a close second!” they captioned the post.

11 Owala Tumblers

Costco New Deals also shared about a tumbler set. “The Owala SmoothSip Sliders are finally at Costco! 😲🥤✨ I know so many of you have been waiting for these. You get a 2-pack for $34.99 in three different color combinations. They’re leakproof, insulated, keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 6, and are perfect for everyday use. Which color set would you choose,” they wrote.