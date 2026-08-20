11 Best New HomeGoods Fall Mudroom and Entryway Finds Under $30

Shop 11 HomeGoods fall mudroom and entryway finds under $30, from Martha Stewart stacked pumpkins to Nest candles.

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Looking for a few great items to add a little fall spirit to your mudroom or entryway? Head on over to HomeGoods. I recently visited my local store and found so many fabulous finds in every aisle, and so many were shockingly cheap. From Halloween and fall-themed finds to artwork and welcome mats, you’ll find plenty of options for front-of-home enjoyment. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are 11 of the best new HomeGoods fall mudroom and entryway finds under $30.

1 A Scareceow Sitter

Several aisles are filled with fall decor, including lots of scarecrows. This smaller scarecrow is a sitter and can be set on top of your entryway console, with its feet hanging off the end.

2 New Doormats

I buy a new doormat every season, especially because HomeGoods makes them so affordable. This pumpkin-decorated doormat is perfect for fall, working for early fall, Halloween, and even Thanksgiving. Get it for $12.99.

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3 Decorative storage Baskets

Not sure where to store entryway items? Grab some decorative baskets. HomeGoods has endless options and usually has specific patterns in various sizes. Measure before you shop so you come home with everything you need.

4 Stacked Pumpkin Decorations

These Martha Stewart stacked pumpkin decoration sets are perfect for an entryway or front porch. They are made from a super-durable material and will last for years.

5 Pumpkin Garlands

There are many ways to use a decorative garland in an entryway. Hang it on a door, drape it over a console, or hang it on the wall. Either way, this adorable felt pumpkin garland will elevate your entryway look.

6 Bougie Nest Candles

I couldn’t believe how many Nest candles were at my HomeGoods this week, just $24,99 each compared to $50 at other stores. If you are going to splurge on a name-brand candle for one room, make it the entryway. It is the first place guests see, so it will make a statement.

7 Wooden Halloween Signs

Add an adorable wood sign to your entryway to greet guests. This Hey Boo sign has a farmhouse feel to it, and is perfect for leaning against a wall or placing on a console.

8 Framed Halloween Art

There are a surprising number of Halloween-inspired art pieces under $25 that will add some spirit to your entryway. I’d find a few in various sizes and set them on a console or hang them on a wall.

9 Seasonal Frames

Personalize your entryway while infusing it with fall and Halloween spirit. There are lots of frame options, many costing around $10. I love the pumpkin-shaped ones.

10 Faux Flowers

I love fresh flowers in an entryway, but let’s face it: Who has time to replace them constantly? These faux flowers work indoors or out and can be reused year after year. Get them for $29.99.

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11 This Gorgeous Martha Stewart Wreath

I was shocked to find this gorgeous preserved boxwood Martha Stewart wreath at HomeGoods. And I was even more surprised by the price: Just $24.99. Shop these items and more at your local HomeGoods. Remember that inventory and prices may vary by store.