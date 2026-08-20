Shop 7 Cracker Barrel fall front porch finds under $35, from stained glass pumpkins to rocking chair cushions.

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Are you trying to get your front porch looking great for fall? Head on over to Cracker Barrel. The restaurant is famous for its welcoming front porch, with trademark rocking chairs to sit on while you wait for your table. The Old Country Store actually sells the rockers for a few hundred dollars, but it also has smaller decorative finds for less. What should you shop for to spruce up your space for fall? Here are the 7 best new Cracker Barrel fall front porch finds under $35.

1 Stained Glass Pumpkins

This glass pumpkin wall hanging is so beautiful. I love the fall colors and how it catches the light. Hang it on a plain porch wall, and it will instantly get your patio ready for the next season and Halloween. Get it for $24.99.

2 Porch Games

I love sitting out on a covered front porch in the rain, especially when I can play games. The Jumbo Camo Checker Rug Game and the Jumbo Checker Rug Game Set are great options for porch games this fall and will encourage family bonding. Each is just $16.99

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3 Faux Sunflower Stems

This faux branched sunflower stem for $21.99 will add some much-needed faux flower power to your porch. It features three vibrant golden and orange-hued blooms with lifelike green leaves in a woven vase, bringing cheerful color and natural warmth to any fall front porch display.

4 A Plaid Pillow

Want to dress up your front porch rockers, chairs, or sofa? Get some new throw pillows. This Donna Sharp Bear Campfire Red Decorative Pillow is an ultra-cozy option for $31.99. It gives off late-fall, early-winter vibes.

5 Angel Wind Chimes

Wind chimes are a great front porch decoration, adding beauty and a beautiful sound to the space. This angel wind chime hangs on your porch and produces a soft, gentle jingle whenever a breeze passes through, reminding you what a great purchase it was for just $19.99. “Beautiful looking and sounding windchime,” a shopper writes.

6 A Chair Cushion

Cracker Barrel’s rocking chairs aren’t cheap. If you can’t afford to splurge, refresh the ones you already have in CB style with this XL chair cushion. It fits generously on rocking chairs or porch seating, giving extra support for longer sits. It’s a simple way to make porch time cozier for just $24.99 per piece, and it comes in blue, red, and beige.

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7 This Stained Glass Butterfly

This blue glass butterfly wall hanging is on clearance for $10 and is a gorgeous decoration for your porch wall. It catches the light in a way that brings a little movement and color to an otherwise still wall, and its bold colors will stand out. Get these items and more at your local Cracker Barrel or buy them from the Cracker Barrel website.