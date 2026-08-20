Shop 11 new Aldi late August finds, from Kirkton House fall candles to Crofton baking tools.

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It’s that time of the week! Aldi‘s new arrivals aisle is filling up with brand-new items that shoppers have already started snapping up. This week’s Aldi Finds include a lot of kitchen tools, candles, fall decor, and bathroom accessories. And, like most of Aldi’s weekly drops, the most popular items will sell out nearly as fast as they arrive at the store. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves in late August.

1 Fall Ceramic Candles

Aldi candles are wildly popular, as the store sells great scents in gorgeous jars at unbeatable prices. This season, there are a few jarred candle options, including this week’s new arrivals: the $6.99 Kirkton House Fall Icon Candles, which come in a variety of gourd and pumpkin shapes.

2 A Soap Pump Jar

Give your kitchen or bathroom sink some decorative love with Kirkton House Premium Sink Dispensers. The clear glass bottles come in different designs, and each has a gold pump; each is just $3.99.

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3 An Icing Bag Set

Aldi is dropping a bunch of new kitchen accessories to up your cooking game. This icing kit makes it affordable and easy to ice cakes and other baked goods. The Crofton Baking Gadgets Icing Bag Set is $3.99, and it includes everything you need to ice and decorate a cake.

Choose from a variety of wooden cooking tools for $3.99. Aldi has an assortment of its Crofton Acacia Utensils, with everything you need to sauté and cook, including a pasta spoon, slotted spoon, solid spoon, splurtle, or turner.

5 Welcome Doormats

Fall doormats have arrived for $7.99 each. This Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Harvest Doormat, Hello Fall Wreath, is a colorful, gorgeous option for your entryway. I also love the Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Harvest Doormat in the Home Sweet Home gingham orange pattern and the Kirkton House 18×30 Deluxe Harvest Doormat, Painted Pumpkin, which features a variety of colors.

6 Faux Flowers for Your Urns

If you aren’t sure what to put in your urns or planters this fall, Aldi is here to help. Get the Kirkton House Faux Floral Drop-In Mum, just $12.99. Other colors and flower options are available.

7 Gorgeous Wreaths

Are you on the hunt for gorgeous fall wreaths that don’t cost a fortune? Aldi has some great options, including the Kirkton House Harvest Wreath. It is covered with fall Pumpkins, is full and fabulous, and is ready to make a major statement on your front door. Get it for $19.99.

8 Shelf Sitters

There are tons of super cute fall woodland-style decorations, including the Kirkton House Fall Mini Gnome and Friends collection. Each one, including this squirrel, is super unique and whimsical, and it will brighten up your home.

9 New Fall Tray Object Sets

New fall tray object sets have arrived. Each set includes several items to get your little decorative tray ready for the next season. The new ones hit stores this week for $5.99, including this apple-themed Kirkton House Fall Tray Objects.

10 A Harvest Garland

The Kirkton House Harvest Garland is another great fall decoration for $19.99. The strand comes in a few fall options, including this pumpkin style. It is perfect for wrapping around a doorway, draping over a console, or decorating a door.

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11 Fall Wall Art

Artwork is a must in your entryway. Want to add a little fall to your space? Here are a few new pieces. For $12.99, get the Kirkton House Fall Framed Wall Art, Leaf Pumpkin Picture. Find these items and more at your local Aldi store starting this week.