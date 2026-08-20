11 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Flying Off Shelves

These new Dollar General fall finds bring seasonal style to every room.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to shopping for fall decor and seasonal finds, my budget goes out the window the second I sniff a pumpkin spice candle. That’s why I like shopping at discount retailers like Dollar General, where I can shop to my heart’s content without stretching my wallet. Can relate? Here are the 11 best new fall arrivals at Dollar General right now.

1 Harvest Plaid Table Runner

Drape your dinner table in this Harvest Plaid Table Runner ($8) for a cozy fall touch. Its blanket-like texture, frayed edges, and mix of warm autumnal hues make it easy to pair with both seasonal and everyday decor.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Fall Harvest and Pumpkin Finds Under $10.

2 Pumpkin Placemat

Elevate your tablescape without blowing your hosting budget with a Pumpkin Placemat ($2 apiece) at every seat. Its perforated design adds a subtle fall detail without taking away from the rest of the presentation, including the meal itself. Plus, the vinyl material makes it easy to wipe clean.

3 Guest Napkins

And if you really want to wow your dinner party guests, finish off your tablescape with these pretty Guest Napkins. The stacked pumpkin print works throughout the entire fall season, from Halloween through Thanksgiving. Snag a 16-pack for just $2.

4 Knit Pumpkin Decor

Available in multiple colors, this Knit Pumpkin features a cable-knit texture that resembles your favorite fall sweater, making it look much more expensive than its $5 price tag.

5 Faux Fall Wreath

Gathering decorations for your front door and porch? Don’t miss out on this beautiful Faux Fall Wreath ($15) with its intertwined arrangement of foliage, pumpkin accents, berries, and mini pinecones.

6 Fall Candles

It wouldn’t be a successful fall shopping trip if you didn’t stock up on seasonal candles! Dollar General is continuously adding new scents to its inventory, but some of my favorites right now include the Maple Waffle Candle ($5), Sweater Season Candle ($5), and Vanilla Latte ($3)

7 Pumpkin Coffee Spoons

How cute are these Pumpkin Coffee Spoons (two for $1) for your coffee nook?! They’re a great way to lean into fall if you’re already maxed out on coffee mugs and other larger kitchenware.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Halloween Finds Under $5.

8 Pumpkin-Shaped Gravy Boat

It’s never too early to start thinking about your Thanksgiving spread—and this Pumpkin-Shaped Gravy Boat belongs on your table. Its $5 price tag is a total steal compared to similar versions from Wayfair, Williams-Sonoma, and Le Creuset, which can cost upwards of$66.

9 Ceramic Pumpkin Embossed Jug

Display florals and faux stems in the Ceramic Pumpkin Embossed Jug ($5), which is just as functional as it is decorative. The two-tone textured design adds a bit of character compared to traditional glass vases.

10 “Hello Fall” Window Tin Box

If you plan on baking up a storm this holiday season, then you’ll want to stock up on airtight storage containers, much like this “Hello Fall” Window Tin Box ($3). Plus, its plaid exterior makes it gift-ready if you’re sharing baked goods with friends and neighbors.

11 Scalloped Throw Pillow

Pick up this orange gingham Scalloped Throw Pillow ($10) for your living room or reading nook setup. The fuzzy pumpkin applique gives it some dimension and a luxe flair.