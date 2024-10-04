The Tiny Habit That Helps You Lose Belly Fat by Eating More Protein

Belly fat, which is also known as visceral or abdominal fat, is a dangerous type of fat surrounding vital organs such as the liver, intestines, and liver. Excess belly fat is linked to dangerous health conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. “For women, a waist measurement of more than 35 inches (89 centimeters) signals an unhealthy amount of belly fat and a greater risk of health problems,” according to the Mayo Clinic . “In general, though, the greater the waist measurement, the higher the health risks.” While belly fat is difficult to spot-reduce, what you eat can play a significant role in blasting fat. Here’s how eating more protein can help blast belly fat.

Enjoy Good Quality Protein Shutterstock Protein that comes from eggs, dairy, meat, seafood, legumes, and tofu can help preserve lean body mass and encourage fat-burning. “Increasing the amount of protein you eat can help reduce the buildup of harmful fats in your body, especially around your belly (abdomen),” say the experts at the Cleveland Clinic . “Protein is used to build muscle, so it can also help prevent muscle loss as you shed pounds.”

Protein and Your Metabolism Shutterstock “Tip number one is during meals, consume some type of lean protein,” says Family Nurse Practitioner and Nurse Educator Brigitte ( @BrigitteNP ). “When you eat protein, you get a temporary rise in your metabolism by around 15 to 30%. Additionally, protein helps you feel more full and prevents you from eating. When I'm working and I don't have time to eat, I will use my blender cup and I'll add a scoop of protein, and it helps satisfy my cravings.”

Protein and Muscle Shutterstock Protein encourages the preservation and gain of lean muscle, which burns fat even when you’re doing absolutely nothing. “People who are larger or have more muscle burn more calories, even at rest,” says the Mayo Clinic . Sources of complete protein include: Meat: Beef, pork, lamb and poultry Fish: Salmon, tuna, cod and other types of fish Eggs: Egg whites, in particular Dairy: Milk, cheese and yogurt

Protein With Every Meal Shutterstock Spread your protein out over the day, with every meal and snack. “Your body does a way better job at metabolizing protein when it’s consumed 15-30 grams at a time,” Donna Matt, registered dietician and certified diabetes care and education specialist, tells UnityPoint Health . “Studies show a higher intake of protein, like more than 40 grams in one sitting, isn’t more beneficial. Most of us tend to eat all our protein at one meal but try 20 grams at breakfast and then divide the rest between lunch and dinner.” RELATED: 15 Proven Ways to Lose Belly Fat After 60.

How Much Protein For Weight Loss? iStock Trainer Ryan Fischer ( @ryanpfisch ) says if you want to lose weight, consuming enough protein is crucial depending on what your starting weight is. In a YouTube video, Fischer discusses exactly how much protein someone needs a day to lose 10 pounds in 30 days. “You should be eating your body weight in grams of protein per day,” his companion says. “So, for example, if I weigh 120 pounds, I should eat 120 grams of protein. At least. You should never go over your maintenance calories.”

Get Protein After Your Workout iStock It’s very important to get protein after a workout specifically, experts say. “Your muscles break down during exercise so putting that protein back in place as they’re trying to ‘regroup’ helps them rebuild,” Matt says. “People tend to think they get bigger muscles when they eat more protein but heavier weights are what builds muscle.”