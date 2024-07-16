Open any fitness magazine, and you're sure to see pages upon pages of rock-hard abs on full display. Of course, bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and making extreme changes in service of aesthetic goals like looking "slim, tight, and toned" can result in unsustainable and potentially unhealthy habits. However, if you've got your sights set on slimming down and toning up your midsection—and you're willing to make holistic changes that support your broader health—there are ways to work toward more defined abs through diet, exercise, and other supporting habits. Read on to find out how to get abs, according to fitness experts.

RELATED: I'm a Pilates Instructor and This Is the Exercise That "Finally Gave Me Lower Abs".

What Are Abs, Actually?

To many people, "getting abs" represents the pinnacle of physical fitness. However, it's important to remember that everyone has abs—and that your abdominal muscles are a functional body part like any other.

"Abs are a group of muscles within the 'core' area of the body. Specifically, the rectus abdominis, which are found below the ribs at the front of the torso," explains Alexa Duckworth-Briggs, a We Run Coach, sports and remedial massage therapist, and nutrition adviser. "They are divided into 'blocks' or 'compartments' by tendons, which is what we see when people display a 'six pack.'"

The experts add that there's good reason to work toward toning that part of your body outside of aesthetic incentives. By building your core strength, you can increase your physical endurance, improve balance and stability, promote good posture, reduce chronic pain, and prevent injury.

RELATED: 7 Healthy Fats to Eat for Weight Loss, Dietitians Say.

Are abs a sign of good health?

Having defined abs can signal good health, assuming those abs were defined through healthy eating, exercise, and other good habits that strengthen the core.

"However, good health is definitely more than visible abs," says Marshall Webber, certified personal trainer and owner of Jack City Fitness. "Being fit, strong, and eating well are better indicators of good health."

"Although toned abs would indicate the person is of good health on the exterior, focus should be paid to how nutritious their diet is and whether they have sufficient body fat percentage for healthy hormone levels," says Duckworth-Briggs.

She notes that for some people, the desire to achieve a lean and toned body can result in mental health struggles, obsessive behavior, and disordered eating.

Mike Julom, ACE-certified personal trainer, CrossFit athlete, and founder of This Is Why Im Fit, agrees that since defined abs are primarily the result of low body fat and strong abdominal muscles, "it's possible to have visible abs and still be unhealthy especially if the diet is poor or if there's overtraining involved."

"Good health is about overall well-being, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, good mental health, and proper rest," he notes.

Is it easier for men to "get abs" than women?

Webber says that, typically speaking, men hold and store less body fat in their stomach areas, making it slightly easier for these muscles to show through with the right training and diet.

"Men typically have lower body fat percentages overall and more muscle mass due to higher testosterone levels," Julom adds. "Women naturally carry more body fat, especially around the hips and abdomen, for reproductive purposes. This doesn't mean women can't get abs, but it might require more effort and a stricter diet and exercise regimen."

How Long Does It Take to Get Abs

Julom says there's no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of how long it takes to get abs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Factors like current body fat, diet, exercise routine, and genetics all contribute to this. Some people might see results in a few months with consistent effort, while others might take longer. It involves reducing overall body fat through a mix of cardio, strength training, a healthy diet, and lots of patience and consistency."

RELATED: 9 Best Pilates Exercises for Weight Loss, Fitness Experts Say.

Best Exercises to Get Six-Pack Abs

Cardiovascular exercises

Cardiovascular exercises, such as running, swimming, cycling, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), shouldn't be overlooked, even if your goal is to specifically target your abdominal muscles. These will help you burn more calories and lose weight, which will make your abs more visible. They also contribute to your broader health, lowering your risk of chronic illness and all-cause mortality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting at least 150 minutes of cardiovascular exercise per week, but if you're aiming to slim down, you'll most likely need more.

Hollow rocks

Hollow rocks are a simple exercise that can work wonders for your abdominal muscles. To get into the starting position, begin by laying down on your back on an exercise mat. Then, lift both your arms and legs, engaging your core, and rock back and forth with your body in a U-shape.

"These engage the entire core, especially the lower abs, and improve core stability and endurance. The continuous rocking motion challenges your core to maintain a stable position, making it a highly effective exercise," says Julom.

Crunches or sit-ups

Crunches or sit-ups focus on the upper abs and help build muscle definition, which is why both Julom and Webber recommend featuring them regularly in your exercise routine.

"They are a classic exercise that isolates the abdominal muscles, making them great for targeting and strengthening the core," Julom notes.

Ab-wheel rollouts

To do this next exercise, you'll need just a single piece of equipment: an ab wheel. The experts say this simple apparatus offers a full-body workout.

"Ab wheel rollouts are intense and engage the entire core, including the lower back and shoulders," says Julom. "They enhance core stability and strength, and the rolling motion adds an extra challenge to maintain proper form."

RELATED: 9 Best Resistance-Band Workouts for Weight Loss, Fitness Experts Say.

Leg raises

Julom and Webber both recommend leg raises as a top exercise for getting more defined abs.

"These target the lower abs, an area that can be hard to engage with other exercises. They help improve lower abdominal strength and control, contributing to a well-rounded core workout," Julom tells Best Life.

There are many different types of leg raises that you can adapt to your body's needs and fitness level.

V-ups

Regularly doing V-Ups engages both the upper and lower abs, providing a full abdominal workout.

"They also improve coordination and core strength by requiring simultaneous lifting of the upper and lower body," Julom says.

Alternating plank toe touches

Duckworth-Briggs also recommends alternating plank toe touches, which ramp up the benefits of a standard plank to engage a wider range of core muscles.

Starting in a plank position, shift your weight backward into a downward dog position. Using one arm to support your weight, use the other to touch your toe before returning to the plank position. Alternate sides back and forth, repeating three sets of eight to 12 toe touches in total (or, for an added challenge, continue until exhaustion).

RELATED: The 12-3-30 Workout Is the New Treadmill Exercise Everyone's Talking About.

Other Important Tips for Building Abs

Practice mindful eating.

One of the most important things you can do to get abs is to practice mindful eating and portion control, which can make it easier to manage calorie surplus.

"Mindful eating helps an individual recognize hunger and fullness cues. This can assist us in creating healthier eating habits," Webber says.

Julom adds that intermittent fasting may help you reach your goal of having defined ab muscles faster: "This can help create a calorie deficit quicker, leading to fat loss, including the abdominal area. With less body fat, abs become more visible."

Avoid processed foods.

What you put on your plate also has a dramatic effect on your weight and the appearance of abs—not to mention your overall health.

Webber recommends "sticking to whole foods and healthier drink options" while avoiding processed foods that are high in salt, saturated fat, and sugar. Think lean protein, tons of fruits and veggies, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, beans, or legumes.

Stay hydrated.

Drinking plenty of water throughout your fitness journey can help you slim down—and Webber describes doing so as an "easy win."

"When you're dehydrated, your body is more likely to retain excess water, which could make you bloat and hide your abs," Daniel McKenna, a celebrity fitness trainer, a former tread and strength instructor at Peloton, and creator of The Irish Yank Fitness App, previously told Best Life. "Staying hydrated will help to eliminate bloating, and it's a great practice to build into your routine, as hydration is important for everything our body does."

Manage stress.

When your stress levels are high, your cortisol levels spike—and as these levels rise, so do your blood sugar levels. This can lead to insulin insensitivity and the accumulation of belly fat. Webber recommends making a concerted effort to manage your stress, which will help your metabolism function optimally.

Get high-quality sleep.

Getting enough sleep is also crucial to the success of your fitness plan. "This helps abdominal muscles recover and is just a healthy practice," Webber notes.

RELATED: 9 Best Bodyweight Exercises You Can Do Anywhere, Fitness Experts Say.

Conclusion

If you're looking to get six-pack abs, the most important thing you can do is be consistent and patient.

"Building abs takes time and dedication. Stick to your workout and diet plan consistently for the best results," Julom says. "Not giving up is really the key here. Just because you don't see results after a week doesn't mean you won't after a year."

By following a balanced diet that's full of nutrient-rich whole foods, limiting excess calories, and exercising regularly and strategically, you should be able to lose all-over weight, reduce abdominal fat, and finally see some muscle definition in your midsection.