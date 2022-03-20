The weather is finally starting to warm up, which is especially good news to those of us who spend winter with dry, cracked hands. But if you're someone who relies on using moisturizer, whether seasonally or year-round, you'll want to know about a new recall that's affecting one of the country's most popular skincare brands. Use of the product for certain individuals could cause serious health consequences, which is why it's best to be extra cautious. Read on to learn about this moisturizer recall—and what to do if you have the product at home.

Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer is subject to a new recall.

If you suffer from dry skin, you're almost certainly familiar with Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer, which soothes and protects "extra dry skin." Unfortunately, you may have to think twice before you use any you have at home: Manufacturer Kao USA has conducted a voluntary recall on certain sizes of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer due to potential bacterial contamination, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The recalled moisturizer may contain Pluralibacter gergoviae bacteria.

The release posted to the FDA site notes that some units of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer could contain the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae. The recall says that the bacteria "poses little medical risk to healthy people," but could cause infections in people with health problems, including weakened immune systems.

The bacteria has been associated with recalls before. In a press release about a 2020 body wash recall from MPL Laboratories, it's explained that Pluralibacter gergoviae is an "opportunistic pathogen." "It has been associated with antibiotic-resistant outbreaks in hospitals and has been a recurrent contaminant in cosmetics and personal care products over the years," the release says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Here's how to know if your Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer has been recalled.

The recall only applies to Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer in two sizes: 3 oz and 10 oz. According to the FDA release, the UPC number (found under the barcode) for the 3 oz size is 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for packs of three. If you have the 10 oz size, the UPC on the recalled products is 019100109988.

You'll also want to look for the lot code to make sure your product is affected by the recall. These are printed in black ink on the back of the bottle and start with "ZU." The release has a full list of 15 lot codes on recalled moisturizers.

And here's what to do if you do have the recalled moisturizer.

While it's not yet clear how many of these products actually contain the bacteria—and even though the bacteria itself poses a risk primarily to immunocompromised individuals—it's better to be safe than sorry. Per the recall notice, "Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure."

If you've been using the recalled Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer and experience any ill effects, you can reach the FDA's MedWatch Program at 888-463-6332 or through the website. And while it's unlikely you'll suffer any health consequences, you can get a coupon for a replacement moisturizer regardless by calling Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at 1-800-742-8798, or emailing them at consumer@kao.com.

