Never Take Imodium for Longer Than 2 Days, Doctors Warn
The anti-diarrheal drug loperamide can trigger serious heart issues when taken in excess.
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are typically considered safe when taken at the recommended doses. But take the right amount for a little too long, and you could run into some unexpected side effects. Case in point, experts from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warn that, when taken for longer than two days, the anti-diarrheal drug loperamide (commonly known as Imodium) can trigger serious heart issues.
Imodium is linked to serious side effects when taken in excess.
Often sold as Imodium A-D or Diamode, loperamide is considered safe when used as directed. But unless you’ve read the fine print on the drug label, you may not realize that you should only take loperamide for a very short time before discontinuing use of the product.
The FDA—which previously worked with manufacturers to “limit the number of doses in a package”—advises consumers: “If you are using OTC loperamide and your diarrhea lasts more than two days, stop taking the medicine and contact your health care professional.”
According to the FDA, taking more loperamide than is prescribed or listed on the label “can cause severe heart rhythm problems” or even death.
“We continue to receive reports of serious heart problems and deaths with much higher than the recommended doses of loperamide, primarily among people who are intentionally misusing or abusing the product, despite the addition of a warning to the medicine label and a previous communication,” their advisory states.
Others may experience less severe side effects, such as constipation, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, skin lesions, and more. The health authority notes that “the maximum approved daily dose for adults is 8mg per day for OTC use and 16mg per day for prescription use.”
Raj Dasgupta, MD, a quadruple board-certified physician and chief medical advisor for Garage Gym Reviews, previously told Best Life that these potential side effects can be especially concerning in people over age 60.
You should not use loperamide to treat these gastrointestinal conditions.
Prolonged use of loperamide can cause a wide range of side effects, but there’s another reason you shouldn’t take it for longer than two days. According to Mayo Clinic, your underlying condition may continue to go improperly treated if the medication remains ineffective after that time.
In particular, the health authority points out that loperamide should not be used by individuals with dysentery, enterocolitis caused by bacteria, pseudomembranous colitis, stomach pain without diarrhea, or ulcerative colitis.
Mayo Clinic further warns that “certain medical conditions and infections—bacterial and parasitic—can be worsened by these medications because they prevent your body from getting rid of what’s causing the diarrhea.”
Discontinue use of loperamide if you notice these side effects.
The drug label warns that you should discontinue use of loperamide if you notice your symptoms worsening, or if you experience abdominal swelling or bulging.
“These may be signs of a serious condition,” Johnson & Johnson, the drug’s distributor, writes. They add that you should never take loperamide if you have had an allergic reaction to it in the past, or if you are experiencing “bloody or black stool.” Those with a history of liver disease, heart disease, or a current fever should consult their doctor before use.
Finally, the FDA warns that you should seek medical care or call 911 and tell them you have taken loperamide if you experience fainting, rapid heartbeat or irregular heart rhythm, or unresponsiveness.
