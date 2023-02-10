12,000 Chairs Sold at IKEA Recalled Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

When it comes to affordable furniture, there are few better options than IKEA. While mega-retailers like Walmart and Target have remodeled stores and introduced new furniture lines to attract more customers, IKEA is primarily focused on the home, meaning their warehouses facilitate one-stop shopping when it comes to outfitting your space. But if you recently scored some IKEA finds, you should know that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just issued a recall notice of 12,000 chairs, which can pose fall and injury hazards. Read on to find out more about the latest recall, and what you should do if you have one of these chairs at home.

The recall covers certain desk chairs.

According to a Feb. 9 notice from the CPSC, the IKEA ODGER swivel chairs in anthracite (a shade of gray) are subject to recall. Approximately 12,000 desk chairs were sold in IKEA stores and online at IKEA.com between Oct. 2019 and Dec. 2022, retailing for roughly $160.

If you purchased one of these desk chairs, you'll want to check your model to make sure it isn't part of the new recall. You can determine whether your chair is affected by looking underneath the seat, where you'll find the name and date stamp molded into the chair material.

Recalled chars have a four-digit date stamp. The first two digits represent the year, while the last two digits represent the week, according to the CPSC announcement. Affected models have dates on or before 2221 (YYWW), meaning they were manufactured in or earlier than late May 2022.

There have been a few incidents, including injuries.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the swivel chairs' leg base can break, creating fall and injury hazards. According to the CPSC, there have been four reports of the leg base breaking so far. Two reports noted that consumers were injured as a result of a fall.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The CPSC and IKEA ask that you stop using the ODGER swivel chair if you have one in your home or office. "Please immediately stop use and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund," IKEA's recall page reads.

You can throw the chair away if you can't make it to a store.

According to ScrapeHero, as of Jan. 25, there are only 52 IKEA stores in the U.S., meaning there might not be a location within driving distance from your home. If you ordered your chair online or can't make it to a brick-and-mortar location, IKEA instructs you to contact them.

"If you are unable to return to a store, please contact us for instructions on how to dispose of the chair to receive a full refund," the recall page reads. IKEA notes that you do not need proof of purchase in the form of a receipt.

IKEA can be reached by phone at 888-966-4532 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also reach out online at the IKEA website, and select "Product Recalls," per the CPSC announcement.

This isn't the only recent recall of a household staple.

Desk chairs are just the latest home products subject to recall. The CPSC recently expanded a recall of ZLINE gas ranges, which can "emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) when in use," upping the number of affected units from 28,000 to 30,000.

On Jan. 19, Ross Dress for Less recalled almost 6,000 Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles due to fire and injury hazards. Per the CPSC notice, the candles could combust when lit, breaking the glass container.

About 52,000 LG Electronics televisions were recalled in January, too, as they may become unstable on the assembled stand. As of Jan. 12, LG Electronics received 22 reports of instability and 12 reports of tip-overs.

That same day, the CPSC also issued a recall notice for select models of Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums. According to the CPSC, the circuit board inside the vacuum's battery back could overheat and smoke, thus creating a fire hazard. At the time, Bissell had received 66 reports of smoking and burning, including five reports of battery packs catching on fire, resulting in three instances of minor property damage and one burn injury.