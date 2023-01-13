Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.

TVs were sold by big-name retailers like Costco and Walmart.

According to a Jan. 12 notice from the CPSC, LG Electronics is recalling four models of its LG 86-inch smart TVs and stands. Approximately 52,000 TVs were sold in-store and online at Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco, as well as at other retailers and Amazon.com between March and Sept. 2022. Products retailed for anywhere between $1,100 and $1,900. An additional 1,800 TVs were sold in Canada, and 2,900 in Mexico.

Affected models include 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA, and recalled serial numbers begin with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM. You can find the serial number on the lower right-hand side on the back of the TV, per the CPSC, or you will see it displayed when you press the mute button three times on the LG remote that came with the TV.

Twelve TVs have tipped over so far.

The TVs create a safety concern when using the assembled stand, as they can become unstable and create "serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others," the CPSC notice states. According to LG Electronics' product recall page, this happens when the screws attaching the stand to the TV are not properly tightened.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"This vulnerability can be exacerbated where an external force or load is applied to the TV stand, posing a tip-over hazard and a risk of injury from impact," the page reads. "Where the TV stands are properly installed or not subjected to any excessive external force or load, there is no demonstrable stand vulnerability."

As of Jan. 12, LG Electronics had received 22 reports of TV stands becoming unstable, including 12 incidents where TVs tipped over. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Make sure that your TV stand is properly assembled.

These LG TVs are large—weighing approximately 100 pounds, standing 43.5 inches high and 76 inches wide (they measure 86 inches across diagonally). If you find that your model is part of the recall, the CPSC asks that you follow specific steps. If your TV is on the supporting stand legs, detach them immediately and store the product away from children.

You should then contact LG Electronics directly by texting "STAND" to 256-888-9977 or calling 800-243-0000 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), Monday through Sunday. You can also reach out online by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.lgecares.com/tvstand.

LG Electronics will provide instructions for inspecting your unit, help you obtain necessary replacement screws and stand parts, and coordinate with a technician to perform a free repair. Setup instructions, a tutorial video, and a self-inspection guide are also listed on the recall page.

If your TV is mounted on a wall, the CPSC says you don't need to stop using it. However, LG Electronics still recommends reviewing the instructions for properly installing the TV stands, just in case you end up wanting to use them in the future.

Another appliance was recalled due to safety concerns on the same day.

Also on Jan. 12, the CPSC issued a recall notice for 61,000 Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums due to a fire hazard. Vacuums were sold in Walmart stores nationwide, as well as online via Bissell, Walmart, QVC, Amazon, Costco, Fingerhut, Ace Hardware, Kohl's, and Wayfair between Jan. 2019 and Nov. 2022.

According to the CPSC, the circuit board inside the vacuum's battery pack can overheat and smoke, with a possible risk of fire. Bissell had received 66 reports of burning odors and smoking coming from vacuums, as well as five reports where the battery pack did end up catching on fire. Three consumers reported property damage, while one reported a burn injury.

If you have a recalled model, the CPSC says you should stop using it and visit a Bissell Authorized Service Center or contact the company directly to schedule time for a free repair.