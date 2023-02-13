Purina Dog Food Sold Nationwide Recalled Over Potential Toxicity, FDA Warns

Anyone with a dog knows that our canine companions can be a source of endless joy and an essential part of the family. That's why most pet owners go to great lengths to keep their four-legged friends safe by ensuring they maintain a healthy diet and avoid eating anything that could potentially harm them. Sometimes, that requires taking certain sensitivities or issues into consideration when choosing what to feed them. But before you go to fill your pup's bowl for its next meal, you should take note that Purina just recalled a dog food sold nationwide. Read on to learn more about the warning and the product's potential toxicity.

The FDA just announced that a type of Purina dog food has been recalled.

On Feb. 8, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company had voluntarily recalled specific lots of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) dry dog food. The product was sold across the U.S. by prescription only to pet owners through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other retailers that can validate a prescription.

The affected items were sold in eight-pound bags with the UPC 38100 1919 and 20-pound bags with the UPC 38100 19192. Production codes to help identify the recalled products are also listed on the agency's notice. The company clarifies that no other Purina products are affected by the recall.

The company flagged the product due to potential toxicity concerns.

According to the FDA's notice, the recalled dog food could contain elevated levels of vitamin D. Even though it's a vital nutrient, canines exposed to increased amounts could eventually develop health issues depending on the amount and length of exposure. The agency says that vitamin D can cause symptoms in dogs such as "vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling [due] to renal (kidney) dysfunction."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Purina says it issued the recall after receiving reports of two separate cases in which dogs consuming the product developed signs of vitamin D toxicity. Fortunately, the agency says that both animals recovered once the dog food was removed from their diet.

Here's what you should do if you've purchased the recalled Purina dog food.

The agency advises anyone who purchased the recalled prescription Purina dry dog food to stop feeding their pet with it immediately. They should then throw the product away in a container that will prevent any other animals from being able to consume it, including wildlife.

"We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused," Purina wrote in the recall notice. "As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority."

Anyone who noticed their dog exhibiting signs of weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, sudden loss of appetite, increased urination, or increased thirst while eating the recalled item should get in touch with their veterinarian or pet healthcare provider immediately. Customers with questions can also contact Purina by calling the hotline listed on the recall notice or reaching out through the company's website.

There have been several pet product recalls over the past few months.

Protecting your beloved furry companions is a neverending responsibility for animal owners. And while the Purina dog food recall could be cause for concern for some consumers, it's just the latest pet-related product to get pulled from shelves in recent months.

In July, Stormberg Foods announced a recall for its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products. The company said it flagged the items after discovering they were potentially contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, creating a potential infection risk for both pets eating and humans handling the treats.

In late November, Purina pulled another product from the market when it recalled its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat wet dog food. In this case, a labeling error meant that cans of the prescription product actually contained a different type of dog food that could be more difficult for pets with certain diet sensitivities to digest.

And in December, TFP Nutrition announced that it had voluntarily recalled its Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food produced for HEB retail stores in Texas. The company said it pulled the product over Salmonella contamination fears.