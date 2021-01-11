Smarter Living

The FDA Just Issued a Warning About This Brand of Ice Cream

Two flavors of this popular ice cream may be contaminated with metal.

By John Quinn
January 11, 2021
By John Quinn
January 11, 2021
You may have found yourself reaching for that pint of ice cream to sooth your stresses this past year. But before you make your next sundae, you need to double check that it's safe to eat, according to a new warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency is reporting a recall of two popular flavors of ice cream from manufacturer Weis Markets, which may be contaminated with metal equipment parts. Read on to make sure your dessert is metal-free, and for another product you need to check, beware that If You Have This in Your Medicine Cabinet, the FDA Says to Get Rid of It.

The ice cream recall covers 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.) and 502 bulk containers of Klein's Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon). There has been one report so far of an intact piece of metal equipment being found in the Cookies and Cream flavor ice cream. The product was sold in 197 Weis Markets' stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, the affected packages are marked with the UPC number 041497-01253 and an Oct. 28, 2021 sell-by date, which is located on the bottom of the container.

The vanilla ice cream containers are thought to have only been sold to one retail establishment in New York and have been removed from sale. Any customers who have purchased the cookies and cream flavor, however, which are sold for personal consumption and may be contaminated, are advised to return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
