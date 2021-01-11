The FDA Just Issued a Warning About This Brand of Ice Cream

You may have found yourself reaching for that pint of ice cream to sooth your stresses this past year. But before you make your next sundae, you need to double check that it's safe to eat, according to a new warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency is reporting a recall of two popular flavors of ice cream from manufacturer Weis Markets, which may be contaminated with metal equipment parts. Read on to make sure your dessert is metal-free, and for another product you need to check, beware that If You Have This in Your Medicine Cabinet, the FDA Says to Get Rid of It.

The ice cream recall covers 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.) and 502 bulk containers of Klein's Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon). There has been one report so far of an intact piece of metal equipment being found in the Cookies and Cream flavor ice cream. The product was sold in 197 Weis Markets' stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

According to the FDA, the affected packages are marked with the UPC number 041497-01253 and an Oct. 28, 2021 sell-by date, which is located on the bottom of the container.

The vanilla ice cream containers are thought to have only been sold to one retail establishment in New York and have been removed from sale. Any customers who have purchased the cookies and cream flavor, however, which are sold for personal consumption and may be contaminated, are advised to return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

1 Food Club Garlic Powder

B&G Foods voluntarily recalled the 5.37 oz. bottles of its Food Club Garlic Powder due to a packaging error. Instead of the product promised, 1,301 cases of the garlic powder may mistakenly contain bacon-flavored bits, which contain soy, an allergen that is not typically in garlic powder and is not declared on the label. The FDA says it should be "readily apparent to consumers" if their garlic powder container is filled with bacon bits instead, but if you want to confirm, look out for "best by" dates of Nov. 19, 2022 and Nov. 20, 2022. And for another pantry staple you may need to toss, check out If You Have This Common Ingredient in Your Pantry, Throw It Away Now.

2 Dole's Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit

Allergies were also behind a recent recall relating to salads. On Jan. 5, the FDA reported that certain lots of Dole's Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit had been packaged with the wrong dressings and toppings, leading to the undeclared presence of eggs. Affected salad kits—which were sold in Alaska, California, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and Utah—bear the UPC number 0-71430-00035-9 and the lot code B364016 or B364017. Their best-by date is Jan. 15. And for another warning from the FDA, check out The FDA Just Issued a Warning About This COVID Measure.

3 Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals

Before you heat up your next Lean Cuisine, make sure yours hasn't been recalled. In mid-December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a warning about a Lean Cuisine chicken meal that was causing concern due to multiple complaints of consumers finding plastic in their food. The product in question is "Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy" with the lot code 0246595911, a best-by date of Oct. 2021, and the establishment number EST. P-9018. Nestlé, which makes the frozen meals, believes the issue arose from a plastic conveyor belt breaking during the production of the mashed potatoes, leading fragments to wind up in the dish. And for more recalls you need to know about, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Hy-Vee Mealtime Chicken Enchiladas

Another pre-made meal also raised flags with the FSIS in early January. The agency issued a health alert for 62.4-oz. containers of Hy-Vee Mealtime Chicken Enchiladas over an undeclared soy allergen. The meals in question were sold in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, with lot code 21003 and the best-by date Jan. 10. So hopefully, you're not eating one of these anyway now that it's past its prime. And for another frozen food that's not safe to eat, check out If You Bought This Frozen Food, Get Rid of It ASAP.