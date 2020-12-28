Kitchen spices can last years in the pantry, so you probably don't tend to give your shakers of salt and sugar a second thought. Unfortunately though, due to a new recall, you may need to toss one out before its expiration date. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that if you have garlic powder in your pantry, you should check your bottle due to possible contamination. Keep reading to find out if your spice may be affected, and for more things to check in your kitchen, find out why The FDA Says "Please Do Not Eat" This Beloved Dessert Right Now.

According to the FDA announcement on Dec. 23, B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling the 5.37 oz. bottles of its Food Club Garlic Powder due to a packaging error. Instead of the product promised, the bottle of garlic powder may actually contain bacon-flavored bits. These bacon bits contain soy, an allergen that is not typically in garlic powder and is not declared on the label. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the bacon-flavored bits contained in the recalled containers," the FDA announcement warns. "There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to soy."

Fortunately, it should be very clear that you've purchased an incorrect product. The FDA says it should be "readily apparent to consumers" if their garlic powder container is filled with bacon bits instead. According to the announcement, 1,301 cases of the product were mistakenly labeled, but the recall only affects garlic powder containers with "best by" dates of Nov. 19, 2022 and Nov. 20, 2022.

For those who did receive an incorrectly labeled garlic powder, they can return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

But that's not the only product in your kitchen you should check. For more recent recalled kitchen staples, keep reading.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 Lean Cuisine frozen meals

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a warning on Dec. 21 after Lean Cuisine recalled one of their baked chicken meals because it could "be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic." Nestlé, which makes the Lean Cuisine meals, discovered the issue after receiving five complaints from consumers who had discovered plastic in their food.

2 Publix's cookie platters

You may not want to serve any leftover holiday cookie platters and not only because they're days old. According to the FDA, an emergency recall was issued for Publix's seasonal holiday cookie platters on Dec. 7 after it was discovered that they contained undeclared pecans.

3 Country Meats' pork snack sticks

Country Meats issued a recall for their Hot BBQ Flavored Smoked Pork Snack Sticks due to a packaging issue. According to the FSIS, the recall was issued because some Hot BBQ sticks were mistakenly filled with the brand's Chili Cheese flavor, which contains milk, unlike the BBQ flavor. This means milk was not listed among the ingredients, which could be dangerous to anyone with a milk allergy.

4 Stuffed Foods' mac and cheese bites

Stuffed Foods LLC's Mac & Cheese Bites were also recalled due to a packaging mistake. According to the FSIS announcement, some packages of this frozen food were found to contain the brand's Buffalo-Style Chicken Poppers instead. And the major issue comes from the fact that the Buffalo-Style Chicken Poppers contain soy, an allergen that isn't included in the mac and cheese product, so it is not included on the label.