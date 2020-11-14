Grocery store shelves are turning bare again as COVID surges and the threat of lockdown looms in many places, even becoming a reality in some. But if you've been stocking your freezer with frozen foods in hopes they'll last you weeks or months of stay-at-home orders, beware that one particular popular product could be presenting a hidden danger. This week, a recall was issued regarding a particular brand of frozen mac and cheese bites, which may contain chicken rather than the advertised meat-free product. Obviously, this is bad news for any vegetarians who have bought the snack in question. However, the more serious issue is that the wrongly included product also contains soy, a known allergen, which is not listed on the label. Read on to see if this recall affects you, and for more dangers that could be lurking in your kitchen, check out If You Have This Milk in Your Fridge, You Should Get Rid of It Now.

The product in question is made by Stuffed Foods LLC, a Massachusetts-based company. The company has recalled 1,818 pounds of its Mac & Cheese Bites after a customer complained that the dish they'd purchased actually contained Buffalo-Style Chicken Poppers. The offending item is the 9.75-oz. carton containing a plastic bag with 12 frozen bites and lot code 20272 or package code "BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022" on the end panel of the carton.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warns that the Mac & Cheese Bites were shipped to retail locations nationwide, marking the recall as Class II, meaning that it's "a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product."

The Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) points out that food allergies affect 32 million people in the U.S., with around 200,000 people requiring medical care each year after experiencing allergic reactions to food products. More than 170 foods are listed as being possible triggers for allergic reactions—in addition to soy, some of the most common allergies are eggs, peanuts, wheats, fish, and shellfish.

Luckily, there have been no reports of adverse reactions yet to the Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites, but consumers are advised not to use any of the affected packages. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," they warn.

1 Trader Joe's battered halibut

Trader Joe's recently recalled its gluten free battered halibut, because, like the Stuffed Foods recall, the product contains undeclared wheat and milk allergens. People who bought the fish looking for a product without gluten could potentially have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat and milk. Therefore, consuming the so-called "gluten free" fish now runs them the risk of a serious or even life-threatening allergic reaction.

"If you purchased any of the Gluten Free Battered Halibut … and have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat and/or milk, please do not eat it," Trader Joe's posted on its website on Oct. 23. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund." Thankfully, no illnesses were reported at the time of the recall.

2 Spice Hunter spices

Another health risk could be sitting right there on your spice rack. In mid-October, the FDA announced that The Spice Hunter was recalling 29 of its spices and spice blends, due to the potential presence of salmonella. The recall includes the company's black pepper, cayenne, paprika, roasted garlic, cinnamon, parsley, and everything bagel spice. Fortunately, at the time the recall was issued, there were no illnesses reported.

3 Sunshine Mills dog food

The food you feed the human members of your household is not the only kind at risk. Also in October, Sunshine Mills recalled 25 different dog food products: one of which was potentially contaminated with salmonella, with the other 24 having potential contamination from a mold byproduct called aflatoxin No illnesses had been reported in association with the dog food at the time of the recall last month. But this wasn't the first time Sunshine Mills came under fire. In September, three of its dog food brands were also recalled for unhealthy levels of aflatoxin.

4 Sunstar Americas mouthwash

Sunstar Americas, Inc. (SAI) recalled its Paroex Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse USP mouthwash, due to potential contamination with the bacteria Burkholderia lata, at the end of October. The FDA warned that anyone who is "in possession of these products should stop using and dispensing immediately." Though no "adverse events" had been reported at the time of the recall, the FDA noted that "in the most at-risk populations, the use of the defective product may result in life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia and bacteremia." You can see the full list of serial numbers of the affected batches of mouthwash on the SAI site, and if yours is questionable, do not rinse your mouth with it.