The average person does a laundry list of daily tasks to help keep themselves safe, from locking their doors at night to replacing the batteries on their smoke detectors twice a year. However, there's one new surprising source of peril that could be hiding in your home. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 5,700 Homerygardens Extension Outdoor Cord Splitters have been recalled due to the product presenting a fire risk. Read on to find out more, and for another recent household recall, If You Have This Fan in Your House, Stop Using It Immediately.

The cord splitter recall applies to the Homerygardens' six-foot four-outlet splitter with an on/off switch, which was sold through Amazon and Walmart between Mar. 2019 and Aug. 2020, retailing for between $11 and $23. It turns out, the product, which was manufactured in China, does not have the appropriate wire size to handle the amp load it can seemingly accommodate, and lacks "protective features," leading to the potential for a fire.

While Consumer Affairs reports that there have not yet been any reported injuries or fires associated with the use of these extension cord splitters, anyone in possession of one is encouraged to contact Sales BSD at RecallExtensionCord@gmail.com for a refund.

Those potentially perilous cord splitters aren't the only product that's been pulled from websites or store shelves in recent months, however. Read on to discover which other items have been subject to recent recalls.

1 Cottonelle Flushable Wipes

If you're cleaning out your bathroom, your wipes might be the first thing worth tossing. Kimberly-Clark announced a recall on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14, 2020, due to potential contamination from Pluralibacter gergovaie, a bacteria that can cause infections in humans. And for another product you may need to toss from your bathroom, This Commonly Prescribed Drug Has Just Been Recalled.

2 Sunshine Mills Dog Food

Your pup's favorite food could pose a serious health risk. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced that 25 types of dog food produced by Sunshine Mills, Inc., have been recalled due to contamination with aflatoxin, a mold byproduct that can be harmful to animals if consumed in large quantities. And protective pup parents will be glad to hear that Petco Just Took This Controversial Product Off Its Shelves.

3 Peloton bike pedals

Peloton bikes—a major purchase for many folks steering clear of the gym during quarantine—were subject to a recent parts recall. On Oct. 14, Peloton announced that it was recalling the pedals of 27,000 bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2015. The bikes in question had been fitted with PR70P pedals, which had broken for 120 customers and resulted in 16 injuries, including those serious enough to require stitches.

4 Great Falls and Harbor Breeze fans

That ceiling fan in your house could be presenting a serious danger to you and your loved ones. Both Harbor Breeze's 70-inch Kingsbury ceiling fans and Great Falls' outdoor ceiling fans from Westinghouse Lighting have been recalled—about 280,000 and 3,000 total units, respectively—due to the potential for injury. In the Harbor Breeze recall, the globe light "can fall from its housing, posing impact and laceration injury hazards," according to the CPSC, while the Great Falls fan's blades can "crack and break, posing an impact injury hazard." And if you want to keep yourself safe, A New Study Says This Might Be the Most Dangerous Thing in Your Home.

5 Super Soaker water guns

One of the most popular summer toys was pulled from shelves this year due to lead contamination concerns. The Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30, sold at Target between March and July 2020, were recalled after it was discovered that the toys' stickers contained significantly more lead than allowed by the government. Though no injuries were reported, approximately 54,900 water guns were recalled in total.