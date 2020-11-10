Technology has made protecting your home a lot easier these days, with alarm systems and video doorbells that sync with your smartphone, allowing you to constantly monitor your house when you're not there. But it turns out, the one thing you're using to keep your home safe from intruders could be posing a different danger itself. Some hugely popular Ring doorbells are being recalled after multiple reports that they can catch on fire. Read on to find out more about this recall and for another dangerous item in your home, know that If You Bought This at Walmart, It Could Make You Sick.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Ring LLC has received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws being installed with their video doorbells, which have resulted in 23 Ring doorbells igniting, causing both minor property damage and eight reports of minor burns to users.

As a result, Ring has recalled about 350,000 of its second generation video doorbells in the U.S. and an additional 8,700 units sold in Canada. The recall specifically affects the second generation Ring doorbells with the model number 5UM5E5, sold from June 2020 through Oct. 2020. Consumers can check to see if their doorbell is affected by the recall by entering the serial number on Ring's website.

The company simply says that consumers with affected Ring doorbells "should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions," adding that "if the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present."

In the company's updated instructions, Ring provides a visible warning related to the issue with the screws. It warns users not to use "any screw other than the included short security screws" when securing their doorbell to its bracket. If you don't use these specific screws, Ring warns customers that they could "damage the battery during installation, create a fire hazard, and be seriously injured."

Ring doorbells are not the only thing you need to be worried about in your home, however.

1 Yeti Rambler travel mugs

If you're taking your coffee to go, you should double check what you're drinking it out of. Yeti just recalled around 15,000 Rambler travel mugs for potential injury and burn hazards. According to the CPSC, the magnet slider that secures these mugs' lids can accidentally eject, causing hot contents of the mug to spill out and potentially burn users.

2 Homerygardens extension cord splitters

Homerygardens recalled their outdoor extension cord splitters in mid-October after it was reported that they were a potential fire hazard. The CPSC reported that the wiring inside this device could not actually handle the amp load it claimed to support and it lacked "protective features" that could prevent a fire.

3 Rogue Fitness home timers

Coulter Ventures' Rogue Home Timers have also been recalled for their potential to start a fire. According to the CPSC, these devices, which measure the duration of your workout, contain a lithium-ion battery that can overheat, burn, and start a fire.

4 Harbor Breeze and Great Falls ceiling fans

Both Harbor Breeze's 70-inch Kingsbury ceiling fans and Great Falls' outdoor ceiling fans from Westinghouse Lighting were recalled in mid-October after multiple reports of serious injuries. The CPSC reported that Harbor Breeze's light globe could fall out, "posing impact and laceration injury hazards," and Great Falls' fan blades were prone to cracking and breaking, "posing an impact injury hazard," as well.