If You Have This Common Ingredient in Your Pantry, Throw It Away Now

In 2020, health and safety have been a greater consideration than in any previous year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And now, we're looking at a very different Thanksgiving Day as a result. While we've all seen the expert advice to limit gatherings, even if you're keeping things small and cooking for your immediate family, there are other health concerns closer to home you may not have realized. Specifically, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning about a common kitchen ingredient that you could have been planning to use in your Thanksgiving meal: beef stock. Read on to find out the details, and for a recent recall you should be aware of, know that If You Bought This at Walmart, You Need to Throw It Away Now.

The FSIS, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, issued the public health alert mid-November relating to Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock No Salt Added, sold in 32 oz. cartons. The safety issue has arisen because the products were not presented for import re-inspection when coming into the United States. They were imported on or around Nov. 5, 2020 with the UPC 7789045652 and codes 25MAR2022 and 26MAR2022 on the label. They also bear the Canadian inspection code "882."

The FSIS issued an alert rather than a product recall because it is not believed the product is likely to still be available for purchase, however there is a concern that consumers may still have previously purchased cartons of the product in their pantries or refrigerators. The affected batches of stock were shipped to New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, so consumers in those areas should proceed with extra caution.

Luckily, at the time the warning was issued on Nov. 12, the FSIS said: "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product."

Anyone who finds this product in their home ahead should throw it away or return it to the point of purchase, the FSIS says. They also advise that consumers with food safety questions contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. And for more on keeping you and your family safe this Thanksgiving, check out The One Thing in Your Kitchen You're Not Cleaning Enough.

1 Albright's dog food

It's not just human food you need to worry about these days—dog owners should double check what's going into their furry best friend's bowl, too. On Nov. 13, Albright's Raw Dog Food issued a recall on 67 cases of its popular dog food Chicken Recipe for Dogs, due to possible salmonella contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advise that "pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

The affected batches of Albright's food were distributed between Jul. 8 and Aug. 27 in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, and sold via stores, mail order, and direct delivery.

At the time of Albright's dog food recall, there had been one reported case of animal illness traced back to the food. The FDA advises that pet owners who have any of the affected batches of Albright's dog food should stop feeding it to their dogs immediately and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. And for another dog food recall, check out The FDA Just Recalled 25 Popular Dog Foods for This Terrifying Reason.

2 Homestead Creamery bottled beverages

In an October report, the FDA announced there was a recall on a whole range of bottled beverage products from Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, Virginia, "after it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent." It turns out, the products went through an error in the sanitization process, which raised the risk that the bottles in question could have a strong "sanitizer" odor that may affect taste and quality. The recall affects 21 Homestead Creamery products sold in 23 states, ranging from milk to chocolate milk to heavy cream to eggnog to lemonade, among other drinks. A full list of the affected products, with code numbers and best buy dates (located on the side of the bottle cap), are on the FDA's website.

"If you suspect you have purchased tainted goods, we encourage consumers to return those products to the retail store they purchased it from or discard the product," West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in a statement. Despite the smell of cleaning agent, the issue poses no known risk to public health as of now and the FDA states that "no serious illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem." And for more up-to-date health information delivered to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Trader Joe's gluten-free battered halibut

Trader Joe's recalled its gluten free battered halibut for containing undeclared wheat and milk allergens in late October. People buying gluten-free items potentially have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat and milk, so consuming the so-called "gluten free" fish runs them the risk of a serious or even life-threatening allergic reaction. "If you purchased any of the Gluten Free Battered Halibut … and have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat and/or milk, please do not eat it," Trader Joe's posted on its website on Oct. 23. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund." Luckily, no illnesses were reported at the time of the recall. And for another item you're cooking with that could cause you to fall ill, check out This Surprising Staple in Your Kitchen Could Be Toxic, Research Shows.

4 Spice Hunter spices

As you prepare to spice up your Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to double check those little bottles sitting on your spice rack. In mid-October, the FDA announced that The Spice Hunter was recalling 29 of its spices and spice blends, due to the potential presence of salmonella. The recall includes the company's black pepper, cayenne, paprika, roasted garlic, cilantro, parsley, cinnamon, and even pumpkin pie spice. Fortunately, at the time the recall was issued, no illnesses linked to the spices had been reported. And for other products putting you at risk, check out If You Bought This From Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately.