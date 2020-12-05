While you may be used to checking your bread for mold before you dive into the package to toast it or make a sandwich, there's a different kind of concern you should have about your favorite carbs this week. There's been a recall of two particular products that could be harboring a potentially dangerous ingredient. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Georgia-based company Flower Foods, Inc. has voluntarily recalled their Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels due to possible gluten contamination, despite being explicitly marketed as "100 percent whole grain gluten-free bakery products." Read on to learn more about the bread recall, and for more dangerous product flaws, check out If You Have This Candle at Home, Get Rid of It Immediately.

The error was discovered during routine finished product testing, and while some might not see the concern over undisclosed gluten, the substance can truly have serious ramifications for those with wheat allergies and other similar conditions. This poses a real risk, given that both recalled products are likely purchased by individuals with medical reasons to avoid gluten. "Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions," the FDA explained in the products' recall notice.

As the Mayo Clinic points out, those with wheat allergies may experience swelling or irritation in the mouth or throat, hives, congestion, headache, upset stomach, vomiting, and in serious cases, difficulty breathing or anaphylaxis shortly after consuming wheat products. Those with celiac disease or a wheat sensitivity may experience a more moderate flareup of their condition.

The recalled products were reportedly distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. To date, no related illnesses or incidents have been reported.

As the FDA points out, there's a simple way to tell if you've purchased an affected batch: "People should not consume products if both the UPC and Lot Number are noted on the package. The Lot Number is printed on the plastic closure that seals the bag." If your bread is labeled with UPC 8-53584-00200-3 and lot number 032220323, or your bagels are labeled with 8-53584-00221-8 and lot number 032220316, the FDA recommends throwing the product away, or bringing it back to its point of purchase for a full refund.

1 Mary's Fully Cooked Chicken Breast

If a bag of chicken has the words "fully cooked" right there in the title, it's a pretty big problem when it turns out a batch is undercooked. The FSIS announced that 10-pound cases of Mary's Fully Cooked Chicken Breast, made by Tarantino Wholesale Foods Distributor in San Diego, California, were subjected to this particular error.

"These items were shipped to institution locations in California and were sold directly to retail consumers," the FSIS's report reads. The affected products have the establishment number P-8119 in the USDA inspection mark, and lot code 20297. And for more regular recall news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Albright's Dog Food

Food recalls don't only affect us, they can also impact our four-legged friends. On Nov. 13, Albright's Raw Dog Food announced that safety testing had revealed salmonella in a batch of their Chicken Recipe for Dogs, leading to a recall on 67 cases of the popular product.

According to the FDA, "salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products."

3 Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach

Time to toss your spinach—and we don't mean into a nice, healthy salad. The FDA reports that Fresh Attitude baby spinach, produced by Vegpro International, has also been recalled for potential exposure to salmonella. Consumers should check their fridges for the 11 oz. and 5 oz. packages, with Best Before dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 4 and 5 respectively.

4 Wegmans Beef Stock

If you're a Wegmans shopper, you may want to check your pantry to make sure you don't have this product. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, posted a public health notice in mid-November warning customers of a problem with Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock No Salt Added: it wasn't presented for import re-inspection when coming into the United States.

While the product is no longer available for purchase, customers may have cartons remaining in their pantries or refrigerators. The affected batches were shipped to New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, meaning Wegmans shoppers in those areas should be on the lookout. And for other shocking recall news, check out If You Have This Milk in Your Fridge, the FDA Says to "Destroy" It.