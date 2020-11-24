If you're planning on cooking your Thanksgiving dinner at home, you might want to double check that your appliances are safe enough to use first. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that a hugely popular multipurpose cooker from Crock-Pot is being recalled over the serious hazard it poses to users. Read on to discover if your appliance could be putting you at risk, and for more recall news, If You Take These Popular Supplements, Stop Now.

The recall affects 914,430 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers sold in the U.S. and an additional 28,330 units sold in Canada. The product's manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, has received 119 reports of the Crock-Pot's lid detaching; as of the Nov. 24 recall notice, there had been 99 reports of detached lids causing burns, including some third-degree burns.

Anyone who owns one of the Crock-Pots in question, which were sold through retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon between July 2017 and Nov. 2020, "should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing," in addition to contacting Crock-Pot for a replacement lid.

This Crock-Pot is just one of many popular products to be pulled from shelves recently; read on to discover if any of your household staples have been recalled. And for more recent recalls, If You Have This Common Ingredient in Your Pantry, Throw It Away Now.

1 Ring doorbells

The CPSC announced the recall of 350,000 second generation Ring doorbells sold in the U.S. and an additional 8,700 sold in Canada due to a fire risk. At the time of the Nov. 10 recall, there had been 23 reports of the doorbells catching on fire due to improperly installed screws, resulting in eight reports of users receiving minor burns.

2 Zinus metal bunk beds

Two models of Zinus metal bunk beds were pulled from the market in mid-November after the company received 13 reports of the bunk beds' welds separating, causing the upper bunk to collapse, resulting in injury to three users. The recall affects the brand's OPLBB model, a black twin-over-twin bed, and its NTBB model, a gray twin-over-full-bed; approximately 26,000 beds were recalled in total.

3 Sonoma Goods for Life candles

On Nov. 10, the CPSC announced that Kohl's had recalled approximately 512,000 of its Sonoma Goods for Life three-wick candles over concerns about the candle's high flame potentially igniting the surrounding wax or breaking the candles' glass encasements. At the time of the recall, Kohl's had received 29 reports of high flames and/or breaking glass, in addition to six reports of property damage and five reports of users sustaining minor burns.

4 Polaris ATVs

On Nov. 19, the CPSC announced the recall of six types of ATVs manufactured by Polaris. The recall affects a total of 18,900 of Polaris' 2020-2021 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP4 models and 2021 RZR Turbo S, Turbo S4, XP Turbo and XP 4 Turbo ROV ATV models sold in the U.S. and Canada between Mar. 2019 and Oct. 2020. The models in question were recalled after Polaris received 136 reports of the vehicles' clutches failing, in addition to eight reports of clutches and debris being ejected, causing damage to the ATVs.