If You're Using This Pressure Cooker, You Need to Stop Now

This popular appliance could pose a serious safety risk, experts say.

By Sarah Crow
November 24, 2020
If you're planning on cooking your Thanksgiving dinner at home, you might want to double check that your appliances are safe enough to use first. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that a hugely popular multipurpose cooker from Crock-Pot is being recalled over the serious hazard it poses to users. Read on to discover if your appliance could be putting you at risk, and for more recall news, If You Take These Popular Supplements, Stop Now.

The recall affects 914,430 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers sold in the U.S. and an additional 28,330 units sold in Canada. The product's manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, has received 119 reports of the Crock-Pot's lid detaching; as of the Nov. 24 recall notice, there had been 99 reports of detached lids causing burns, including some third-degree burns.

Anyone who owns one of the Crock-Pots in question, which were sold through retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon between July 2017 and Nov. 2020, "should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing," in addition to contacting Crock-Pot for a replacement lid.

This Crock-Pot is just one of many popular products to be pulled from shelves recently; read on to discover if any of your household staples have been recalled. And for more recent recalls, If You Have This Common Ingredient in Your Pantry, Throw It Away Now.

