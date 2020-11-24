This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish, Survey Says
Don't expect your family to come clamoring for seconds if you've got this unpopular dish on the table.
Thanksgiving is just days away, and countless people across the U.S. are already hard at work assembling their holiday feasts. However, just because you spent hours over a hot stove cooking your Thanksgiving meal doesn't guarantee that your family members gathered around your table will want to eat it. Read on to find out which food is considered by many to be the worst Thanksgiving dish. And if you're just starting your holiday meal prep, Don't Spend More Than This Long in the Grocery Store, Doctor Warns.
A new YouGov survey, in which participants were asked to rank their preferences in a series of food comparisons, reveals that Americans have definite opinions when it comes to their Thanksgiving feast—and not just any old dish will do. While, among a group of 1,373 people polled, many people showed an affinity for sides over main courses, there's one food in particular that people were most likely to turn their noses up at. Read on to discover which Thanksgiving food you might want to leave off your menu this year. And if you want to ensure that your meal's final course isn't a dud, This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Dessert, Survey Says.
42
Turkey
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 84 percent
41
Mashed potatoes
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 78 percent
40
Stuffing or dressing
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 77 percent
39
Bread or rolls
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 74 percent
38
Ham
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 67 percent
37
Scalloped potatoes
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 66 percent
36
Sweet potatoes or yams
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 65 percent
35
Gravy
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 64 percent
34
Green beans
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 64 percent
33
Macaroni and cheese
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 62 percent
32
Corn
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 60 percent
31
Potato salad
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent
30
Cornbread
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent
29
Green bean casserole
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent
28
Salad
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 56 percent
27
Glazed carrots
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 54 percent
26
Beef
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 54 percent
25
Chicken
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent
24
Broccoli
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent
23
Deviled eggs
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent
22
Fruit salad
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent
21
Cranberry sauce
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 52 percent
20
Mixed vegetables
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 50 percent
19
Broccoli casserole
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 50 percent
18
Rice
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 47 percent
17
Brussels sprouts
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 42 percent
16
Soup
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent
15
Coleslaw
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent
14
Peas
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent
13
Applesauce
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 40 percent
12
Corn pudding
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 40 percent
11
Beans and rice
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 39 percent
10
Collard greens
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 38 percent
9
Tamales
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 34 percent
8
Jell-O
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 34 percent
7
Fish
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent
6
Duck
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent
5
Turnips/turnip greens
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent
4
Lamb
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 31 percent
3
Black eyed peas
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 31 percent
2
Plantains
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 30 percent
1
Tofu
Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 13 percent
