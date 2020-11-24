This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish, Survey Says

Thanksgiving is just days away, and countless people across the U.S. are already hard at work assembling their holiday feasts. However, just because you spent hours over a hot stove cooking your Thanksgiving meal doesn't guarantee that your family members gathered around your table will want to eat it. Read on to find out which food is considered by many to be the worst Thanksgiving dish. And if you're just starting your holiday meal prep, Don't Spend More Than This Long in the Grocery Store, Doctor Warns.

A new YouGov survey, in which participants were asked to rank their preferences in a series of food comparisons, reveals that Americans have definite opinions when it comes to their Thanksgiving feast—and not just any old dish will do. While, among a group of 1,373 people polled, many people showed an affinity for sides over main courses, there's one food in particular that people were most likely to turn their noses up at. Read on to discover which Thanksgiving food you might want to leave off your menu this year. And if you want to ensure that your meal's final course isn't a dud, This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Dessert, Survey Says.

Read the original article on Best Life.

42 Turkey

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 84 percent

41 Mashed potatoes

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 78 percent

40 Stuffing or dressing

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 77 percent

39 Bread or rolls

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 74 percent

38 Ham

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 67 percent

37 Scalloped potatoes

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 66 percent

36 Sweet potatoes or yams

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 65 percent

35 Gravy

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 64 percent

34 Green beans

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 64 percent

33 Macaroni and cheese

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 62 percent

32 Corn

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 60 percent

31 Potato salad

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent

30 Cornbread

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent

29 Green bean casserole

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent

28 Salad

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 56 percent

27 Glazed carrots

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 54 percent

26 Beef

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 54 percent

25 Chicken

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

24 Broccoli

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

23 Deviled eggs

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

22 Fruit salad

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

21 Cranberry sauce

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 52 percent

20 Mixed vegetables

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 50 percent

19 Broccoli casserole

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 50 percent

18 Rice

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 47 percent

17 Brussels sprouts

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 42 percent

16 Soup

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent

15 Coleslaw

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent

14 Peas

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent

13 Applesauce

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 40 percent

12 Corn pudding

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 40 percent

11 Beans and rice

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 39 percent

10 Collard greens

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 38 percent

9 Tamales

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 34 percent

8 Jell-O

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 34 percent

7 Fish

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent

6 Duck

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent

5 Turnips/turnip greens

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent

4 Lamb

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 31 percent

3 Black eyed peas

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 31 percent

2 Plantains

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 30 percent

1 Tofu

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 13 percent

