This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish, Survey Says

Don't expect your family to come clamoring for seconds if you've got this unpopular dish on the table.

By Sarah Crow
November 24, 2020
Thanksgiving is just days away, and countless people across the U.S. are already hard at work assembling their holiday feasts. However, just because you spent hours over a hot stove cooking your Thanksgiving meal doesn't guarantee that your family members gathered around your table will want to eat it. Read on to find out which food is considered by many to be the worst Thanksgiving dish. And if you're just starting your holiday meal prep, Don't Spend More Than This Long in the Grocery Store, Doctor Warns.

A new YouGov survey, in which participants were asked to rank their preferences in a series of food comparisons, reveals that Americans have definite opinions when it comes to their Thanksgiving feast—and not just any old dish will do. While, among a group of 1,373 people polled, many people showed an affinity for sides over main courses, there's one food in particular that people were most likely to turn their noses up at. Read on to discover which Thanksgiving food you might want to leave off your menu this year. And if you want to ensure that your meal's final course isn't a dud, This Is the Most Hated Thanksgiving Dessert, Survey Says.

42
Turkey

thanksgiving turkey
Shutterstock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 84 percent

41
Mashed potatoes

silver pot with mashed potatoes and potato masher
Shutterstock/Joe Gough

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 78 percent

40
Stuffing or dressing

bowl of thanksgiving stuffing that was cooked inside a turkey beforehand
iStock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 77 percent

39
Bread or rolls

butter on bread
Shutterstock/Africa Studio

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 74 percent

38
Ham

sliced ham
Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 67 percent

37
Scalloped potatoes

dish of scalloped potatoes
Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 66 percent

36
Sweet potatoes or yams

sweet potatoes and marshmallows
Shutterstock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 65 percent

35
Gravy

white dish of gravy
Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 64 percent

34
Green beans

sauteed green beans
Shutterstock/Michael Kraus

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 64 percent

33
Macaroni and cheese

macaroni and cheese
Shutterstock/Igor Dutina

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 62 percent

32
Corn

buttered corn on the cob
Shutterstock/hlphoto

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 60 percent

31
Potato salad

potato salad
Shutterstock/Foodio

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent

30
Cornbread

cornbread on plate
Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent

29
Green bean casserole

green bean casserole
Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 57 percent

28
Salad

Healthy salad
Shutterstock/nadianb

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 56 percent

27
Glazed carrots

glazed carrots
Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 54 percent

26
Beef

sliced beef on plate
Shutterstock/Tatiana Volgutova

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 54 percent

25
Chicken

roast chicken on plate
Shutterstock/AS Food studio

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

24
Broccoli

broccoli on a plate
Shutterstock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

23
Deviled eggs

deviled eggs on cutting board
Shutterstock/etorres

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

22
Fruit salad

fruit salad on table
Shutterstock/baibaz

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 53 percent

21
Cranberry sauce

cranberry sauce
Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 52 percent

20
Mixed vegetables

mixed vegetables
Shutterstock/gkrphoto

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 50 percent

19
Broccoli casserole

broccoli casserole
Shutterstock/New Africa

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 50 percent

18
Rice

cooked whit rice in bowl
Shutterstock/Amarita

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 47 percent

17
Brussels sprouts

brussels sprouts
Shutterstock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 42 percent

16
Soup

chicken noodle soup on wooden table
Shutterstock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent

15
Coleslaw

cole slaw in bowl
Shutterstock/Anna Hoychuk

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent

14
Peas

bowl of peas
Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 41 percent

13
Applesauce

apple sauce with cinnamon on top
Shutterstock/Tatiana Mirlin

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 40 percent

12
Corn pudding

corn pudding
Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 40 percent

11
Beans and rice

rice and beans in bowl
Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 39 percent

10
Collard greens

collard greens with bacon
Shutterstock/Aimee Lee Studios

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 38 percent

9
Tamales

plate of corn tamales
Shutterstock/Marcos Castillo

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 34 percent

8
Jell-O

Eating Red Jelly or Jello
Shutterstock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 34 percent

7
Fish

cooked white fish
Shutterstock/stockcreations

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent

6
Duck

cooked duck
Shutterstock/Alexander Raths

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent

5
Turnips/turnip greens

cooked turnip greens
Shutterstock/Natalia Mylova

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 32 percent

4
Lamb

grilled lamb in pan
Shutterstock/Natalia Lisovskaya

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 31 percent

3
Black eyed peas

black eyed peas with ham
Shutterstock/JD Spears

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 31 percent

2
Plantains

fried plantains
Shutterstock/Ildi Papp

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 30 percent

1
Tofu

cubed silken tofu
Shutterstock/gowithstock

Thanksgiving diners who say it's their favorite: 13 percent

