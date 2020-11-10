As winter weather rolls in and the holiday season approaches, you may find yourself burning more candles to help give your home that cozy atmosphere you enjoy every year around this time. But before you ignite that wick, make sure to check what kind of candle you are about to burn. While all candles pose a potential fire risk, of course, one in particular has caused a number of dangerous problems recently. Retail chain Kohl's just recalled 512,000 of the Sonoma Goods For Life three-wick candles it sold to consumers due to "fire and burn hazards," according to a Nov. 10 report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Read on for the details, and for another recall that you should be aware of, know that If You Bought This at Walmart, You Need to Throw It Away Now.

Kohl's has received 29 reports involving high flames and the breaking of the glass surrounding these particular three-wick candles, several of which resulted in burn injuries and property damage, the CPSC reports. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl's store," the CPSC warns.

The recalled candles came in 30 different models and scents under the Sonoma Goods For Life brand, all of which are included in the CPSC statement. The affected candles were sold at Kohl's stores nationwide and on the company's website from Dec. 2019 through Oct. 2020, costing about $20.

If you own one of the recalled candles, you can return it at any Kohl's retail store. If you have a receipt, Kohl's will give you a full refund; otherwise, you will receive store credit. Read on to discover more retail recalls you should know about, and stay safe by being aware that If You Have This Milk in Your Fridge, You Should Get Rid of It Now.

