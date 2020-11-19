If You Have This Popular ATV, Stop Riding It Right Now

Half of the fun of riding an ATV is the ever-so-slight feeling of danger you get when off-roading. But unfortunately, if you've got a certain type of ATV at home, that danger's more than just theoretical. ATV manufacturer Polaris just announced a recall of six different ATV models due to a potentially serious safety hazard. Read on to find out the details of the recall, and for another product you need to stop using, check out If You Bought This From Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately.

The Polaris recall affects 18,400 ATVs sold in the U.S. and an additional 500 sold in Canada. According to the Nov. 19 recall notice issued through the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), "the vehicle's clutch can fail, posing an injury hazard." While no injuries have been reported yet, Polaris has received 136 reports of ATV clutches failing and eight reports of parts of the clutch and other debris being ejected from the vehicle, resulting in damage to the ATV.

Included in the recall are Polaris' 2020-2021 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP4 models and 2021 RZR Turbo S, Turbo S4, XP Turbo and XP 4 Turbo ROV models. The ATVs in question were sold at Polaris retailers between Mar. 2019 and Oct. 2020 for between $18,600 and $32,300. Anyone with an affected vehicle will be notified by the company, but in the meantime, Polaris says, "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair." If you want to keep yourself safe, read on to find out which other products have been pulled from the market recently. And for more recall news, If You Bought One of These in Lockdown, Stop Using It Now.

1 Ring doorbells

While Ring doorbells are designed to make you feel safer, there's one model of this popular security device that could put you in harm's way. The CPSC announced the recall of 350,000 second generation Ring doorbells sold in the U.S. and 8,700 doorbells sold in Canada due to the product's risk of catching fire. As of the recall date, Nov. 10, there had been 23 reports of the doorbells setting aflame and eight reports of "minor burns" to users.

2 Zinus metal bunk beds

Sweet dreams might not be so easy to come by if you're sleeping in one of Zinus' recently recalled metal bunk beds. According to a Nov. 12 recall notice via the CPSC, approximately 26,000 of the beds were recalled over the risk of the top bunk collapsing. At the time of the recall, there had been 13 reports of beds collapsing and three minor injuries related to users falling off the bed.

3 Yeti Rambler travel mugs

Popular insulated container brand Yeti pulled 15,000 of its Rambler travel mugs from the market on Nov. 4. The mug was recalled after there were multiple reports of the magnet used to secure the mug's lid ejecting, putting users at risk for spills and related burns.

4 Oakmont LP fire pit tables

If you've got an Oakmont LP Fire Table at home, you may want to think twice before lighting it up. According to the CPSC, there have been 17 reports of the table's supply hoses being incorrectly installed and 12 reports of the hose igniting. As of the Nov. 10 recall date, there had also been four reports of property damage associated with the defective tables.