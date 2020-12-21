Smarter Living

If You Have This Popular Frozen Meal at Home, Throw It Away Right Now

"White hard plastic" was found in one of this beloved brand's dishes.

By John Quinn
December 21, 2020
If you've been trying to make your life a little easier and a little healthier these days—and really, who isn't?—there's a good chance you have some frozen low-calorie meals in your fridge. But they may not all be as healthy as you'd hope. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning Americans to double-check their freezers this week after Lean Cuisine recalled one of their most popular meals. Read on to see if you have it at home, and for another recall that should be on your radar, check out If You Have This Bread at Home, Get Rid of It Now.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an alert regarding a Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal made by Nestlé that "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic." The problem came to light after Nestlé received five complaints from consumers who had discovered plastic in their food. The company believes that the issue arose from a plastic conveyor belt breaking during the production of the mashed potatoes and fragments of it ended up in the side dish of the meal.

The specific meal in question was produced and packaged on Sept. 2, 2020, and is labeled as "Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy" with a lot code of 0246595911 and a best-by date of Oct. 2021. The boxes in question also have establishment number "EST. P-9018" printed on them.

The recall extends to approximately 92,206 pounds of the Lean Cuisine product.

While no injuries or illnesses have yet been reported, the FSIS is advising that any consumer who still has this product should throw it away or return it to the point of purchase.

Read on for other recent food safety scares, and for a seasonal food-related warning you need to know, see why Health Experts Are Warning You Not to Eat This One Traditional Holiday Dish.

1
Stuffed Foods mac & cheese bites

Fried Mac and Cheese balls served on white platter
vm2002 / Shutterstock

Another frozen food yanked from grocery store freezers recently were Stuffed Foods LLC's Mac & Cheese Bites. A recall was issued when the packages were actually found to contain the brand's Buffalo-Style Chicken Poppers. Frustrating, sure, but the wrongly included product also contained soy, a known allergen that wasn't listed on the label. The FSIS marked the recall as Class II, meaning that it's "a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product." And for more regular news on recalls and more, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Country Meats pork snack sticks

Smoked thin pork meat stick snack
Hong Vo / Shutterstock

Country Meats, a company that offers 12 flavors of smoked snacks sold for fundraisers for just $1 each, issued a recall on their Hot BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Snack Sticks. There was a packaging issue that led to some of the Hot BBQ sticks being filled with the Chili Cheese flavor instead, the latter of which contains milk, the FSIS reported. The BBQ flavor does not have dairy, which means milk was not listed in the ingredients, making it dangerous to anyone with a milk allergy. And for another recent recall to know about, check out why The FDA Says "Please Do Not Eat" This Beloved Dessert Right Now.

3
Publix holiday cookie platters

Arne Beruldsen / Shutterstock

Publix's seasonal holiday cookie platters were subject to an emergency recall after it was discovered that they contained undeclared pecans, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Because the packaging failed to disclose the nuts, they posed a serious risk to those suffering from nut allergies, which are considered to be on the more serious end of the allergy spectrum, potentially leading to life-threatening and even fatal reactions. And for a very different recall that should be on your radar, check out If You're Using This to Charge Your Phone, Stop Immediately.

4
Fresh Attitude spinach

A bowl of freshly washed spinach leaves
Shutterstock

The FDA issued a warning in November that baby spinach from the Fresh Attitude brand could be contaminated with salmonella. While unpleasant for the majority of people, when it comes to the medically vulnerable, salmonella contamination can be potentially fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that salmonella causes around 1.35 million infections and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year. And in order to stay safe in your house, be warned that If You Bought This Home Product From Amazon, Return It Now.

 

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
