If You Bought This Home Product From Amazon, Return It Now

More than 6,000 people purchased this recalled item from Amazon.

By Kali Coleman
December 11, 2020
People have certainly become more reliant on online shopping since the coronavirus pandemic started, which is why it's more important than ever to pay attention to what you've bought. Unfortunately, some of your quarantine purchases may put you in danger, especially if you've shopped for any home-related products in the last year. Manufacturer Homfa just issued a recall for two of their cabinets, which were sold online through Amazon. Read on to find out if your purchases have been affected, and for more recent recalls, If You Bought This From Target, You Need to Bring it Back.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released a recall notice for Homfa cabinets on Dec. 1o. The recall affects both Homfa HPV-087 and HPB-106 cabinets, of which about 6,375 were sold through Amazon. The online retailer sold these cabinets from July 2019 through Sept. 2020, and they sold for about $90 to $130.

According to the CPSC, these cabinets were recalled because they are unstable if not anchored to the wall. This means your cabinet could tip over and trap loved ones, particularly children—which could result in serious injuries or even death.

"The cabinets do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard," the CPSC noted.

If your cabinet is not "properly anchored" to the wall, you should stop using it and avoid letting children go near it. According to the CPSC, Homfa will provide pre-paid shipping labels for consumers to return their cabinets for a full refund. Consumers should remove the drawer slides and discard the rest of the dresser.

Getting rid of these cabinets isn't the only thing you need to do to make your home safer. For other recent home-related recalls, keep reading, and for more home issues you should be concerned about, This Is the Most Germ-Infested Item in Your Home, Study Finds.

1
Electric fireplaces

fireplace burning closeup
Shutterstock

On Dec. 9, the CPSC announced that approximately 48,000 allen + roth 62-inch wide 5,120-BTU infrared quartz fireplaces had been recalled. These electric fireplaces, which have wire connectors that can overheat and cause a fire, were sold by Lowe's from Jan. 2013 to April 2018. And for more fire hazards, If You Have This Battery in Your Home, You're at Risk of a Fire.

2
Video doorbells

ring doorbell recalled for safety hazard
Shutterstock

Ring doorbells were also recently recalled, but not for the privacy risk you might assume. Instead, Ring LLC recalled 350,000 of its second generation video doorbells in the U.S. after receiving 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws being installed with the devices. According to the CPSC, at the time of the recall, this had resulted in 23 Ring doorbells igniting. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Candles

candles in glass jars
Shutterstock

Candles are a nice home accessory, but they can also be dangerous—especially if they've just been recalled. On Dec. 2, the CPSC released a recall notice, explaining that Dollar Tree's Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlight Waves candle can emit unusually high flames, igniting the surrounding wax and causing the candle's glass encasement to break. And for more home dangers, If Anyone Over 60 Lives in Your House, You Need to Be Doing This.

4
Pressure cookers

crock pot silver slow cooker
Shutterstock

Check your kitchen for safety hazards, too. The CPSC recalled 914,430 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers sold in the U.S. on Nov. 24. According to the notice, the lid can detach, which had resulted in 99 reports of detached lids causing burns, including some third-degree burns. And for more kitchen concerns, This Surprising Staple in Your Kitchen Could Be Toxic, Research Shows.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
