Shoppers at Target are being advised to check recent purchases that they have made for their children due to a recent product recall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). A certain boot that Target sold 77,400 pairs of is being recalled after it was revealed there's a choking hazard. Read on to see if you need to be taking these Target boots away from your child or grandchild, and for more hazardous products you could have around, check out If You Have These Common Disorders, You Need to Check Your Medication Now.

The recall was issued on Dec. 9, on the Western Chief Toddler Boots, a range of light-up, waterproof welly boots that come with handles attached to the upper rim to allow children to pull them on more easily. But the rivets used to secure these handles have been found to detach, posing a potential choking hazard to children.

So far, Washington Shoe Company of Kent, Washington, which manufactured the Target boots, has received 115 reports of the handles and rivets coming off, along with two reports of children putting the rivets in their mouths. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

On other Western Chief products that are still available on Target's website, customer reviews mention similar issues with the handles detaching. "Boots came straight out of box with one strap broken, the other one broke as we were trying it on. The small button comes off and is a choking hazard to small kids. Returned and won't be repurchasing," one customer wrote.

The faulty boots retailed for around $25 and were sold exclusively through Target from May 2020 to Oct. 2020 in three colors, "Abstract Camo," "Alia Silver," and "Sweetheart Navy." They are also identified by the presence of a light-up element in the heel of the boot, and by the model number printed on the inside tag. If your child's boot is labeled T24121725P, T24121728P, or T24121729P, then they're from the defective batch.

The CPSC advises that anyone in possession of the recalled boots should stop using them immediately, take the boots away from children, and return them to Target store for a full refund. Consumers wanting more information can call the Washington Shoe Company toll-free at 855-545-0862 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT on Monday through Friday, or email them at recall@westernchief.com. And for more on customer safety, find out why These Beloved Holiday Cookies Have Just Been Recalled.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 Huffy toy UTVs

If you bought a little one you love a toy UTV for the holidays, you need to look at the brand ASAP. According to a Dec. 2 announcement by the CPSC, manufacturer Huffy has voluntarily recalled their Torex 24V ride-on toy UTVs because they can unexpectedly ride off when you connect the battery after recharging the vehicle. So far, Huffy has received 36 reports of this occurring, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported yet.

The recall affects more than 5,000 UTVs manufactured by Huffy between June 2019 and Nov. 2019 and sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online from Aug. 2019 through Sept. 2020. Consumers are being told to immediately stop using their UTV if it has one of the 16 codes listed on Huffy's recall announcement. And to make sure you're not feeding your family anything dangerous, check out If You Have This Bread at Home, Get Rid of It Now.

2 Ring video doorbells

Ring doorbells are a very popular home security purchase, but some of them may not be so safe after all. Ring recently had to issue a recall for their second generation video doorbells after they received 85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws being installed with the device, creating a fire hazard. According to the CPSC, the error resulted in 23 incidents of the doorbells igniting. And for more up-to-date information on the everyday items you use, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Towsleys phone chargers

Towsleys issued a recall on three different phone charging devices in late November: the 3-in-1 Qi wireless chargers, power banks, and travel wall chargers. According to a notice from the CPSC, at the time of the recall, Towsleys had received two reports of these products overheating and causing fires, with one user reporting $6,000 worth of property damage as a result. Thankfully, there were no known injuries.

The CPSC says anyone with one of these Towsleys phone chargers should stop using it and contact the company for instructions on how to properly dispose of the recalled products. And for more surprising hazards potentially lurking in your house, know that If You Have This Battery in Your Home, You're at Risk of a Fire.

4 Crock-Pot multi-cookers

Crock-Pot recalled more than 900,000 of its 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers just before Thanksgiving this year. The CPSC reports that, as of the Nov. 24 recall date, there had been 119 reports of the appliance's lid detaching and 99 reports of burns as a result. Anyone with one of these popular appliances, which were sold in the U.S. and Canada, should "immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode," and contact the company for a replacement lid. And for more items in your kitchen potentially putting you in danger, beware that If You Have This Milk in Your Fridge, the FDA Says to "Destroy" It.