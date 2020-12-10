While it may be nice to imagine cozying up in front of the fireplace as the temperature dips, the way you're keeping yourself warm could be posing a risk to your health and safety. On Dec. 9, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that a popular model of electric fireplace is subject to a recall due to the risk of it catching fire.

Approximately 48,000 allen + roth 62-inch wide 5,120-BTU infrared quartz fireplaces, which sold in Lowe's stores and online for approximately $700 between Jan. 2013 and Apr. 2018, are being recalled. The recall was issued after it was discovered that wiring connectors inside the fireplace can overheat and present a potential fire risk. As of the recall date, there had been 28 reports of the fireplaces overheating, catching fire, or emitting smoke, with multiple reports of smoke damage caused by the heaters; one user reported smoke inhalation.

According to the CPSC, anyone with one of these at home should "immediately stop using the recalled electric fireplaces and contact L G Sourcing to receive a free repair kit and to schedule a free in-home repair."

The allen + roth fireplace isn't the only item to be recalled over safety concerns in recent months; read on to discover if you've got a fire hazard on your hands at home. And for more products to stop using immediately, If You Bought This From Walmart, Get Rid of It Right Now.

1 Towsleys phone chargers

The only thing scarier than seeing your phone battery hovering near zero? Discovering that the device you use to charge it is posing a risk to your safety. That's exactly what owners of Towsleys 3-in-1 Qi wireless chargers, power banks, and travel wall chargers found out about their devices in November. Towsleys recalled approximately 1,500 of its chargers after the company received four reports of the devices overheating, which, in two cases, caused fires. And for more products to ditch, If You Take These Popular Supplements, Stop Now.

2 Coulter Ventures' Rogue home timers

Adding some additional exercise to your routine is a noble goal—if you don't damage your home to do so. On November 34, the CPSC announced that Coulter Ventures had recalled close to 8,900 of its Rogue home timers, used to time workout intervals, after it was discovered that the devices' lithium-ion batteries could overheat and potentially cause fires. As of the recall date, there had been seven reports of batteries overheating, including two reports of the battery compartment melting.

3 InvoSpa electric blankets

A popular electric blanket sold on Amazon was recalled in November due to overheating concerns. On November 12, the CPSC announced that InvoSpa had recalled approximately 7,050 of its electric throw heated blankets after receiving 26 reports of the blanket overheating and one report of a user being burned. Anyone with one of the blankets at home "should immediately stop using the recalled blankets and contact InvoSpa for instructions on how to receive a full refund," according to the CPSC. And for more recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Sure Scents candles

While every candle poses a fire risk if used incorrectly or left unattended, there's one brand in particular that poses a more immediate danger to users. On December 2, the CPSC issued a recall notice for approximately 143,000 Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlight Waves candles. The candles, sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores, were pulled from shelves after it was discovered that they can emit particularly high flames, causing the surrounding glass to break. And if you want to ensure your safety, Ring Doorbells Are Being Recalled for This Frightening Reason.