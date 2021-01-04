Health

This Pet Food Has Killed Nearly 30 Dogs, FDA Warns

There's been a massive recall on dog food made by Midwestern Pet Foods due to fatal levels of aflatoxin.

By John Quinn
January 4, 2021
By John Quinn
January 4, 2021
Even if you're a cautious pet owner, you might not put too much thought into what exactly is in your dog or cat's daily meals. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a new warning that'll make you want to double-check. The FDA is alerting pet owners that one brand of food made Midwestern Pet Foods was found to contain fatal levels of aflatoxin, leading to the deaths of 28 dogs recently. The company has since recalled the products in question.

And for more dangerous pet products, check out If You Feed Your Dog This, the FDA Says to Stop Immediately.

The FDA says certain kinds of Sportmix food have been linked to the deaths of 28 dogs.

A tipped over and spilled cup of dry dog food with a glass bowl of food in the background.
iStock

The FDA has received notice of at least 28 dogs dying and eight getting sick due to certain varieties of potentially contaminated Sportmix food, which is manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. "Multiple product samples were tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin," the FDA's report states. Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus that can grown on corn and similar grains used in pet food, and lead to potentially fatal poisoning in dogs.

"Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products," the FDA says.

Meanwhile, pet owners are warned to stop feeding the food to their dogs and to consult their veterinarian if their pets have eaten the food recently. The FDA advises owners to dispose of the items so that they can't be eaten by other animals or children and to sanitize any pet feeding equipment you use for your animal. And for another product deemed dangerous to your pet, check out Petco Has Taken This Controversial Product Off Its Shelves.

These are the symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning to look out for.

Labrador retriever laying down on examine table at vet
THEPALMER / iStock

According to the FDA, symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea. At its worst, aflatoxin poisoning can be fatal, or may cause liver damage.

Read on for the full list of products involved in the recall, and for more on what's dangerous to your pup, check out These Are the Foods You Should Never Feed Your Dog.

Sportmix Energy Plus

sportmix energy plus dog food has been recalled
Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. via FDA

The recall applies to 50 lb. bags and 44 lb. bags of Sportmix Energy Plus, with 03/02/22 expiration dates.

Sportmix Premium High Energy

sportmix high energy dog food has been recalled
Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. via FDA

The 50 lb. bags and the 44 lb. bags of Sportmix Premium High Energy, both with 03/03/22 expiration dates, have also been recalled.

Sportmix Original Cat

sportmix cat food has been recalled
Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. via FDA

It's not only dog food you have to look out for. The recall also applies to the 31 lb. and 15 lb. bags of Sportmix Original Cat food that expire on 03/03/22. Luckily, no cat illnesses or deaths have been reported yet.

All this information can be found on the back of your pet food bag. The FDA has warned that as investigations continue, the list of products may be added to and expanded.

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
