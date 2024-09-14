Are you drinking enough water throughout the day? Staying hydrated can help you feel (and look!) good, but it’s easy to fall behind on your water intake. “Fluids are essential to keeping the vital organs active,” internal medicine physician Stacie Ly, MD tells Scripps Health. “Dehydration can be mild, moderate or severe, based on how much of your body’s fluid is lost or not replaced. Severe cases can lead to a hospital trip for IV fluids and could sometimes result in kidney damage or nervous system problems.” If you want to up your water game, here are 10 simple ways to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Start the Day With Water Shutterstock Start the day off on the right foot with a glass of water—preferably before any coffee. “Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning,” says UNL Health Center . “This gets your metabolism running and gives you an energy boost. Avoid drinking water right before bed if you struggle with nocturnal urination or heartburn.”

Drink Before You’re Thirsty Shutterstock Don’t wait for thirst to drink water. “Need to quench your thirst? Chances are you’re already dehydrated,” says Henry Ford Health . “Your best defense against dehydration is drinking water on a consistent basis so you never reach the point of thirst.”

Avoid Sugary Drinks Shutterstock Stick to sugar-free drinks, experts recommend. “It’s healthier to drink water while you’re exercising, and then when you’re done, eat a healthy snack like orange slices, bananas or a small handful of unsalted nuts,” says the American Heart Association . “Avoid fruit juices or sugary drinks, such as soda. They can be hard on your stomach if you’re dehydrated. It’s also best to avoid drinks containing caffeine, which acts as a diuretic and causes you to lose more fluids.” RELATED: Hygiene Problems You Can Fix by Drinking More Water.

Set Notifications Shutterstock If you have trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day, consider setting a timer or alert on your phone. “Set alarms or notifications on your smart devices as reminders throughout the day. For a mental boost, set your Alexa or Google device to remind you along with verbal, positive encouragements,” says UNL Health Center.

Try an Electrolyte Drink Shutterstock Drinking too much water can deplete minerals, so if you’re working out for more than an hour, try a sports drink. “Consider sipping a sports drink—or nibbling on some pretzels or a banana to restore lost electrolytes (minerals in the blood that regulate bodily systems),” says Henry Ford Health. “Your body loses important electrolytes like sodium, potassium and chloride when you sweat. A good sports drink can help you replenish them. Coconut water is a great choice, but there are a slew of healthy, low-sugar options on the market.”

Take Water Breaks iStock Take water breaks to stay on top of your hydration, especially during strenuous exercise. “While you might not want to disrupt your workout for a water break, taking time out for some much-needed liquid nourishment will pay off in the long run,” says Henry Ford Health. “Drink 8 to 10 ounces of water (about one full glass) before starting any activity. Once the games begin, drink another 7 to 10 ounces every 20 to 30 minutes.”

Add Calorie-Free Flavors Shutterstock Adding some infusions to your water can make it so much nicer to drink. “Try fruit or vegetable infusions in your water to make it more appealing,” says UNL Health. “Prepare a jug in the refrigerator to infuse overnight to make filling your water bottle in the morning easier. Pick up a water bottle that has a built-in infusion basket for flavor on the go.”

Check Your Pee iStock The color of your pee is a good indicator of whether or not you’re getting enough water. “It may seem gross, but checking your pee is probably the best way to determine whether you’re dehydrated,” says Henry Ford Health. “If it looks like watered down, colored lemonade, you’re probably in the clear. But if it’s a deep yellow or light orange, you’re probably not drinking enough fluids.” RELATED: The 25 U.S. Cities with the Best Drinking Water.

Make It Fun! Shutterstock Drinking water isn't exactly the most fun activity, so why try and make it more interesting? “Invest in a fun or fancy water bottle,” says UNL Health. “A good water bottle can serve as a visual reminder to drink more water throughout the day. Certain bottles have marked measurements for tracking intake or have words of encouragement printed on the side as water levels go down.”

How Much Water? Shutterstock How much water you need depends on specific factors. “Everyone is different and has different hydration needs,” says Bronson Health . “For instance, athletes will need to stay more hydrated than someone who does minimal activity. An easy rule of thumb is to divide your body weight in half and aim to drink that many ounces of water each day.”



