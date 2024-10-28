6 Surprising Ginkgo Biloba Benefits, According to Doctors

Ginkgo biloba is one of the oldest surviving tree species in the world, having changed very little over its 200 million-year history. A popular ingredient in Chinese medicine that’s typically regarded as safe to consume in moderation, ginkgo biloba benefits range from brain health to vascular health.

Despite its ancient roots, research has only begun to formally explore the supplement’s potential benefits. In most cases, that research has come up with conflicting results rather than concrete endorsements. Importantly, studies have also found that ginkgo biloba can interact with several types of medication, potentially reducing their effectiveness. That’s why it’s always important to talk to your doctor before beginning a new supplement—particularly gingko. However, if you get the go-ahead, there could be several ways that ginkgo biloba might benefit your health, according to medical experts.

1. It may improve your vascular health. Shutterstock Ginkgo biloba contains antioxidant compounds called flavonoids, which can help boost blood circulation throughout the body. “These compounds can be found in a variety of other foods, such as tea, kale, and berries. They exert a powerful effect on vascular health by relaxing vessel tone and decreasing blood viscosity,” explains Thompson Maesaka, DC, a chiropractor and the owner of a neurological rehab clinic in Edina, Minnesota, called The Neural Connection . “It also exerts an effect on the capillaries, which is where the exchange of oxygen happens." Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, Fitness and Nutrition Advisor for Fortune Recommends , says this can have far-reaching effects: “Better circulation is great for cardiovascular health and is helpful for varicose veins and claudication, where pain occurs due to inadequate blood flow during exercise."

2. It may offer cellular protection. Shutterstock According to Mohr, another potential benefit of taking ginkgo biloba is that it can help reduce oxidative stress, an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants that can result in cellular damage. “Ginkgo biloba is rich with flavonoids and terpenoids, which gives it strong antioxidant properties,” Mohr tells Best Life, noting that these antioxidants help protect against oxidative damage. “This protection could help combat aging signs and shield us from environmental pollutants and UV rays." Ginkgo biloba’s high antioxidant content also makes it anti-inflammatory—and Mohr says this may help lower your risk of various chronic illnesses. RELATED: 12 Supplements You Should Never Take Together, Medical Experts Say.

3. It may improve brain health and memory. iStock Ginkgo biloba has been extensively studied for its benefits related to memory and cognitive function in older adults. “Brain health is kind of our thing, and we have the ginkgo talk a lot,” Maesaka tells Best Life. He explains that just as enhanced circulation benefits the heart, it can also directly benefit the brain. “Due to this increase in blood flow, conditions like cognitive decline and dementia are frequently paired with ginkgo biloba,” he says. “The most common function associated with ginkgo biloba is memory,” the expert adds, describing the supplement as “neuroprotective.” However, However, Mayo Clinic notes that there’s not currently enough research to conclude that ginkgo biloba can slow dementia or cognitive decline. “Further research is needed to find out what role ginkgo might play in supporting brain function and treating other conditions,” their experts write.

4. It may reduce anxiety and depression. Shutterstock Some studies also suggest that ginkgo biloba could help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. In fact, a 2007 study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research notes that one particular ginkgo extract known as EGb 761 can stabilize mood disorders in older adults. Taking this premise a step further, that team then looked at whether EGb 761 might have a positive effect on younger individuals with generalized anxiety disorder. After a four-week study period, they found that subjects on both a low dose and a high dose of ginkgo biloba experienced reduced anxiety. “Changes were significantly different from placebo for both treatment groups,” the researchers wrote. RELATED: Doctor Says You Might Be Taking the "Wrong" Magnesium—Here's How to Know.

5. It may be beneficial for eye health. Shutterstock Ginkgo biloba is believed to have a protective effect on the retina of the eye, making it beneficial for your eyesight. Mohr says that some studies have found that it may be particularly helpful in fighting degenerative eye diseases such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). “Its antioxidants protect the eyes from damage by free radicals, while improved blood circulation to the eyes might boost function and slow disease progression," he says.

6. It may improve PMS symptoms. Shutterstock Some research also suggests that taking ginkgo biloba can help reduce symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). In particular, one study gathered 85 college-aged female participants and divided them into two groups: a placebo group and a group taking 40 mg leaf extract tablets three times per day. “The two groups were similar in terms of demographic characteristics and baseline overall severity of symptoms,” the study authors note. “After the intervention, there was a significant decrease in the overall severity of symptoms and physical and psychologic symptoms in both Ginkgo (23.68 percent) and placebo (8.74 percent) groups. However, the mean decrease in the severity of symptoms was significantly more in the Ginkgo group compared to the placebo group,” they wrote.





