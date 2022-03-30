Travel

Flight Attendant Union Just Issued This Warning About American Airlines

A concerning memo warns of serious consequences.

By Alesandra Dubin
March 30, 2022
By Alesandra Dubin
March 30, 2022

Although Covid is in retreat around the country and the demand for travel has roared back, the pandemic's sudden and intense disruption of the industry is still making ripples. And it's not just the customer experience that is being affected, but also the intricate systems behind the scenes that make passenger flights a day-to-day reality. Read on to learn the latest news related to the massive team of American Airlines flight attendants based around the country.

RELATED: If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) announces nearly $3 million in outstanding unpaid dues.

American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane at Zurich airport (ZRH) in Switzerland. Boeing is an aircraft manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington.
iStock

The APFA, which represents American Airlines flight attendants, sent a concerning memo to its membership, dated Mar. 29. The message explains that there are 7,636 members behind in paying their dues—to the tune of $2,983,410.10 owed to the association. "That means that roughly 32 percent of our members are behind on their dues and are in bad standing," according to the memo.

Dallas-based flight attendants owe the largest chunk of money.

An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 with the registration N349AN taking off from Barcelona Airport (BCN) in Spain. American Airlines is the world's largest airline with 619 aircraft and 108 million passengers. It is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
iStock

The memo includes a chart that lists the total balance outstanding by base airport. The largest outstanding sum on the list—nearly $700,000—is from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), which also has the largest number of members by far at 2,017. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with 689 members also owes more than $300,000, as does LaGuardia (LGA) in New York City, with 940 members.

RELATED: Never Do This When Eating on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn.

The union's financial situation may not impact flyers, but poses a threat to delinquent flight attendants.

An American Airlines plane landing at an airport
Shutterstock

The memo points out that the union's dues are the lowest in the flight attendant industry, having remained the same since 2002, even though the membership has seen a 14 percent increase in contractual wages.

It further explains that a little over 90 percent of members' dues go to the actual operation of the union. The other 10 percent goes to a mandatory restricted account for negotiations.

While the financial troubles of the flight attendants' association may not impact travelers, the memo states the potential consequences for members who don't pay up. For one thing, members who are not in good standing are ineligible to vote and attend union meetings.

RELATED: For more up-to-date travel news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Flight attendants who don't pay their outstanding dues could lose their jobs at American.

American Airlines Airbus A319 (Registration No. N723UW) taking off at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
iStock

But more ominously, the memo says that members who owe also risk losing their jobs. In a FAQ section, it addresses the contractual obligation to pay dues. It asks the question: "Does the contract address delinquent dues? Can I be terminated for not paying my dues?"And it answers that question plainly: "Yes, you can be terminated for not paying dues."

It excerpts this piece of the contract as supporting context: "The Secretary/Treasurer of the APFA shall notify the Flight Attendant, in writing, certified mail, return receipt requested, copy to the Vice President of Labor Relations of the Company, that she/he is delinquent in the payment of initiation fee and membership dues, as specified herein and, accordingly, is subject to discharge as an employee of the Company. Such letter shall also notify the Flight Attendant that she/he must remit the required payment within thirty (30) days of the date of the mailing of the notice, or be subject to discharge."

However, the memo does also acknowledge the challenges for many of its members as a result of pandemic disruptions, including furloughs. "The past few years have been a challenge for our members," and says that its constitution requires it "to provide payment arrangements to members returning to AA from an unpaid status if requested."

Members with financial difficulties will be required to sign a promissory note, which will remain in effect until the balance is paid in full.

RELATED: If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A Walgreens Pharmacy, bulding and parking lot.
    A Walgreens Pharmacy, bulding and parking lot.
    Smarter Living

    Walgreens Is Making This Major Change

    Your prescriptions may be handled differently.

  • A young woman drinking diet soda outdoors
    A young woman drinking diet soda outdoors
    Health

    Diet Soda Spikes Your Risk of These Cancers

    A new study finds it may increase diagnosis odds.

  • Danny Bonaduce at his "Partridge Family" trailer circa 1970
    Danny Bonaduce at his "Partridge Family" trailer circa 1970
    Culture

    See Danny From "The Partridge Family" Now

    Former child star Danny Bonaduce is 62.

  • A young woman lying on the couch with a blanket with COVID, cold, or flu symptoms
    A young woman lying on the couch with a blanket with COVID, cold, or flu symptoms
    Health

    This Doubles Your Chances of Long COVID

    One thing makes you twice as susceptible to it.

  • friends laughing around a table
    friends laughing around a table
    Relationships

    The Funniest Zodiac Sign

    Prepare for side-splitting laughter.

  • Jane Seymour on the set of "Live and Let Die."
    Jane Seymour on the set of "Live and Let Die."
    Culture

    Former Bond Girl Says Her Role Was "Awful"

    "I'd lost all my power, so I was useless."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group