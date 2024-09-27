Southwest Fliers "Absolutely Hate" New Assigned Seat Change—Here's How It'll Affect You

Even if you don't personally fly with Southwest Airlines, you're probably well aware of its seating policy. For better or worse, the airline famously does not have assigned seats; instead, it assigns passengers to a boarding group and allows them to choose their seats when that group is called. To anxious travelers, this is likely a nightmare scenario, but for many devoted Southwest customers, it's the airline's selling point. They appreciate having a shot at a good seat without paying extra, and they like the flexibility. However, all that is about to change, as Southwest announced that it's launching assigning seating next year. And fliers are already up in arms, saying they "absolutely hate" the policy shift, especially regarding families.

In a Sept. 26 press release, Southwest outlined its “Southwest. Even Better.” plan that was just unveiled to investors. The first bullet point in the plan is about a new assigned seating model.

"Airline passengers now have a clear preference for seat assignments: 80 percent of Southwest Customers and 86 percent of passengers who choose other airlines want assigned seats. Southwest flies farther than ever, and seat assignments are a higher priority on long-haul flights. The Company expects to begin selling assigned seats in the second half of 2025, with its first flights operating with the new model in the first half of 2026," the release explains.

As The Washington Post explains, this new model is similar to most other airlines: The cheapest fares don't include an assigned seat unless passengers pay an additional fee, while pricier tickets include a free seat selection. Reconfigured cabins will give way to new premium seating with extra legroom, which will also be available for purchase.

The changes will also affect Southwest's boarding process. "The updated boarding process will maintain Southwest’s unique and popular approach in boarding through position numbers and signage displayed on stanchions within the gate area," the press release outlines.



However, passengers will no longer have to check in 24 hours before their flight in an attempt to get a better boarding group. These will be assigned automatically, while Southwest loyalty members and those who purchase premium seating will have priority.

In speaking with WaPo, Ryan Green, an executive vice president for Southwest, explained that the changes are designed to reduce delays in the boarding process (of course, they're also a way to drive revenue).

“One of the challenges that we have today with open seating is customers who are getting on last, they’re looking for that middle seat, especially on full flights. They go to the end [of the plane] and they turn around, and that creates customers bumping into each other and all that does is add time," he said.

In a Reddit thread that started shortly after the announcement, many Southwest fliers expressed their frustration with the change.

"Part of the reason I flew Southwest was because I can choose my seat without having to pay extra like I have to with united airlines," one customer explained.

"SW is not cheaper than the legacy airlines and having to pay extra for a seat just to accommodate me makes me want to not deal with the mess at all and go back to United as my primary," agreed someone else.

"As someone who flew Southwest Airlines 15 times in the past year and with 4 upcoming flights over the next 2 weeks, I Absolutely hate this new seating arrangement. I now have no reason to stay dedicated to SW. open seating meant everything to me," shared another.

Fliers are also concerned about how the assigned seating will affect families.

"If every seat now costs something to select in advance it will be substantially more to fly with a family than other airlines," said one Redditor.

Another customer agreed, "If I need to pay extra for every seat now, I'm 100% going to choose a different airline for family travel. "

In a statement to Best Life, Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Perry said, "We’ll have more to come about the overall boarding process, which is still being finalized. Family seating will be protected."

In positive news, Southwest will retain its "bags fly free" policy, which gives customers two free checked bags.

Assigned seating sales are expected to begin in late 2025 for flights in early 2026. The changes are contingent on the Federal Aviation Administration signing off on the new seat design and plane layout.