Ectoin Is the New Secret Weapon for Healthier, Younger-Looking Skin

Ectoin is having a moment as the “it” skincare ingredient—and the attention is well-deserved. This unique compound seems to do it all. “Ectoin works to provide a protective shield for the skin,” board-certified dermatologist Marissa Garshick, MD, tells Allure. “By protecting against external stressors, it also offers protection against blue light and pollution.” Here’s why ectoin is getting such incredible buzz from experts and dermatologists.
What Exactly Is Ectoin?
Ectoin is an amino acid compound derived from single-cell bacteria found in some of the harshest environments on earth. “Ectoin was discovered in the harsh conditions of salt lakes and deserts, where extremophilic microorganisms flourish by producing substances that protect them from these intense environments,” says skincare guru Kate Somerville. “Ectoin is a type of amino acid, known scientifically as an ‘extremolyte,’ which acts to shield these organisms by stabilizing their proteins and cell membranes against extreme heat, cold, and dryness.”
Protective Qualities
Those protective qualities are what makes Ectoin so useful as a skincare ingredient. “It protects organisms against dehydration, extreme temperatures and a host of other environmental factors by providing a natural protective component on the outer layer of cells,” Dr. Stefani Kappel board-certified dermatologist Dr. Stefani Kappel tells CNN.
UVA Protection and Wound Healing
Ectoin is truly a multi-tasking ingredient. “A key study published in 2004 showed that Ectoin reduces damage to skin cells from UVA, and it has been studied in numerous capacities in dermatology for both inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema as well as wound healing,” dermatologist Dr. Beibei Du-Harpur tells Harper’s Bazaar.
Moisturizing SuperstarShutterstock
Ectoin is highly effective at keeping skin supple and moisturized. “It has the ability to bind water and reduce transepidermal water loss,” Dr. Kappel says. “This locks in moisture and stabilizes the skin barrier,” she says. Because it reduces the impact of the sun’s harmful rays, it helps fight inflammation, which means less crepe-y and overall smoother skin.”
Team Player
Ectoin works nicely with other ingredients, and can soothe any side effects from retinol. “Ectoin acts as a great team player with other ingredients,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nowell Solish tells CNN. “It works well with other moisturizing ingredients including humectants like hyaluronic acid, and soothing ingredients like niacinamide.”
Anti-Aging Properties
“The fight against aging is ongoing, and Ectoin is a skincare ingredient device for good,” says Kate Somerville. “By protecting the skin from oxidative stress and supporting moisture retention, Ectoin helps to prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Its ability to preserve skin cells and promote skin hydration contributes to a smoother, more youthful complexion. This is particularly helpful for those looking to combat the early signs of aging and maintain a vibrant, healthy glow.”
How Should I Use Ectoin?
Look for Ectoin in moisturizers and serums with a concentration of 0.3%-2.0%. “Ectoin should be incorporated into your skincare routine as a topical serum or cream,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ashley Magovern tells Refinery29.