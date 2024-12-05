Say Goodbye to Back Fat With These 6 Easy Moves

Is excess fat causing you back pain and discomfort? While you can’t spot-reduce back fat, certain habits and workouts are very effective in burning fat overall, and that includes the back. "Genetics and lifestyle habits play a role in how our body stores fat, and no matter how much we would like to, it is nearly impossible to spot-treat back fat," exercise physiologist and certified personal trainer Jordan Farrell tells Women’s Health . "When it comes to losing fat and building muscle, unfortunately, we don't get to decide where the fat loss comes from. It's best to focus on overall fat loss through exercise and diet. Over time that will help in reducing fat in that area.” So how can you strengthen back muscles and help torch fat? Here’s what the experts say.

RELATED: 7 Easy Steps to Lose Fat and Keep Muscle.

Gym Machines Shutterstock Certain machines in the gym target back muscles specifically. "You can use a TRX suspension trainer for inverted rows, cable machine for rows or lateral pull downs, and kettlebells or dumbbells for unilateral (single side) work," Farrell says.

Bent-Over Row Shutterstock Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps each for this exercise. “Hold a dumbbell with palms facing each other. Bend your knees slightly and bring your torso forward by bending at the waist,” exercise physiologist Sharrell Porter tells Piedmont Healthcare . “Lift your dumbbells to your side, keeping the elbows close to the body. Slowly lower the weight to the starting position and repeat.”

Bridge Shutterstock Do 12 repetitions and aim for three sets, with 90 seconds rest in between each one. “Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart and parallel to each other,” says Harvard Health . “Place your arms at your sides, palms up. Relax your shoulders against the floor. Tighten your buttocks, then lift your hips up off the floor as high as is comfortable. Keep your hips even and spine neutral. Return to the starting position.”

Bent-Over Fly Shutterstock This exercise is also beneficial for back strength. “Grab your dumbbells and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly and bring your torso forward by bending at the waist,” Porter says. Moving only at the shoulders, raise your arms out to your sides until they are parallel to the ground. Lower your arms and repeat.” RELATED: 8 Easy Morning Habits That Reduce Fat.

Side Plank Shutterstock The side plank is another body weight exercise with no equipment needed. “Lie in a straight line on your right side. Support your upper body on your right forearm with your shoulder aligned directly over your elbow,” says Harvard Health. “Stack your left foot on top of your right foot. Rest your left hand on your side. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Exhale as you lift your right hip and right leg off the floor and raise your left arm toward the ceiling. Keeping shoulders and hips in a straight line, balance on your right forearm and the side of your right foot. Hold for 15 to 60 seconds. Return to the starting position. This is one rep. Finish all reps (2-4), then repeat on your left side. This completes one set.”