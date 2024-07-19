7 Best Kettlebell Workouts for Weight Loss, Fitness Experts Say

If you want to lose weight, you're going to need to move your body in a wide variety of ways. This helps to build different muscle groups and push through plateaus by keeping your body guessing. However, that doesn't mean you necessarily need to buy a ton of gear to support your varied exercise plan—kettlebell workouts are creative, complete, and body-shredding exercises that can result in significant weight loss.

"The key to weight loss is sustaining a calorie deficit. That said, your exercise choices matter as well," says Jack Dickson, CPT NASM, USAW-L2, the editor at BarBend, noting that you shouldn't neglect weight training and focus only on cardio when you're trying to lose fat. "Lifting weights to focus on strength and muscle will improve your weight loss efforts because muscle is 'metabolically active' tissue—it burns calories just sitting there, even at rest."

Ahead, Dickson and other fitness experts share the best kettlebell exercises for a full-body workout.

1 Kettlebell Swing

If you're just getting started with a kettlebell weight loss routine, the first move you'll want to master is the kettlebell swing. Caitlin Donato, director of fitness at Pritikin Longevity Center in Miami, says this is especially effective at activating and strengthening the often underdeveloped muscles on the back side of the body, which is known as the posterior chain.

"The explosive movement builds power, particularly in the hips and lower body," she tells Best Life.

Begin with your stance slightly wider than hip-width, placing the kettlebell a few feet in front of you. With a minimal bend in the knees and your chest up or "proud," hinge at the waist to reach for the kettlebell with both hands. As you stand up fully and thrust the hips, swing the kettlebell, stopping it in the air at shoulder height. Then, lower the weight down between the legs, reversing the hinge at the hips.

If you're doing it correctly, you should be using the strength from your lower body to power this exercise, Donato notes.

Dickson recommends doing 100 swings in as few sets as possible: "The constraint of hitting 100 swings in as few sets as you can teaches you how to pace yourself while also putting a 'timer' on things that'll keep your heart rate up, burning calories from start to finish."

2 Kettlebell Snatch

Next, Donato recommends the kettlebell snatch, a move that's simple to learn but challenging to execute.

"This is a full-body exercise that engages multiple muscle groups which provides a comprehensive workout as well as provides a higher caloric burn than isolated movements," she says.

To try it, stand with your stance hip-width apart, placing the kettlebell between your feet. Keeping the chest proud, squat down to reach the kettlebell with one hand. Stand up through the heels while driving your elbow out the side in one fluid motion, drawing the kettlebell up the center of the body. Rotate the kettlebell to the outside of the arm and raise it to a fully extended position. Reverse the motion to return to your reset position, and repeat on the other side.

3 Hip Press

Next, Renel Scarlett, co-owner at The Works Health Club, recommends adding kettlebell hip presses to your weight loss routine.

To try the move, hold the kettlebell in both hands and lay on your back with your knees bent. Squeezing through the glutes and quads, raise your hips upward until your torso is flat, then lower them back to the ground.

"The kettlebell hip press is excellent for building explosive lower body power," says Scarlett. "It targets the glutes and quads effectively while engaging the core and shoulders for stabilization. This movement mimics functional activities, enhancing overall strength and athletic performance," he says.

For an added challenge, try adding a chest press by raising the kettlebell up above your chest after each time you raise your hips. Aim for three sets of 15 reps.

4 Kettlebell Farmers Walk

Few kettlebell exercises are simpler than the kettlebell farmers walk.

"This exercise mimics real-life movements, improving functional strength and daily performance," notes Donato. "The muscle recruitment in this exercise strengthens the shoulders and upper back, contributing to improved posture and shoulder stability."

To begin, place a set of dumbbells or kettlebells on the floor, one next to each foot. "Squat down and grab a weight in each hand," Donato instructs. "Engage your core and pull your shoulder blades down and back while standing back up, returning to an upright posture. Step forward and begin walking."

Done correctly, this should work just about every muscle group, providing a powerful full-body workout.

5 Renegade Row

"Combining a plank position with rowing, the renegade row is a powerful exercise for building upper body and core strength. It targets the chest and upper back while also improving shoulder stability and core endurance, making it a comprehensive upper body workout," Scarlett says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

To try it, begin in a plank position, holding the kettlebell's handle in one hand. Pull that arm up and back into a row position, then put the weight back in its original place on the ground.

Do three sets of 12 to 15 reps to reap the benefits.

6 Kettlebell Halo

Donato says that besides being excellent for weight loss, the kettlebell halo is a "great movement for injury prevention in healthy shoulders."

"It helps build strength, mobility in shoulder and thoracic spine, and stability in your shoulders, all of which play a key role in preventing injury," she explains. "This exercise requires core engagement for stability, leading to a stronger core."

Here's how to try the move: Keeping your core engaged and your spine neutral, raise the kettlebell up to your left ear so that the handle is facing forward. Then, keeping your biceps tucked close to your head, guide the kettlebell around the back of your head, past the right ear, and finally return the kettlebell back to the starting position. You can then reverse the direction of the movement.

7 Kettlebell Windmill

Finally, Scarlett recommends trying kettlebell windmills if you're moving to build strength and burn calories.

"The kettlebell windmill enhances flexibility and strength in the shoulders, obliques, and lower back. It also improves balance and coordination, making it a great exercise for overall functional fitness," he notes.