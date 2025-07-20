Doctors Warn Trendy “Cortisol Cocktail” Can “Intensify” Stress and Fatigue

According to a 2024 Gallup Poll, roughly half of U.S. adults report experiencing frequent stress—the highest levels measured by the famous poll to date. Therefore, it may come as no surprise that many Americans who are white knuckling it through the week are going to great lengths to calm their levels of cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone.

Enter the controversial “cortisol cocktail.” This popular trend has been making the rounds on social media, especially among wellness enthusiasts. Proponents say it offers the hydration and key nutrients your body needs to boost energy, mood, and even hormonal balance, especially if you’ve been dealing with stress, fatigue, or burnout. But doctors say the viral drink may be nothing more than a passing fad.

What is the cortisol cocktail?

A typical cortisol cocktail is a simple concoction usually made with coconut water, sea salt or mineral drops, and a splash of orange juice and/or lemon juice. Some versions include added magnesium or other electrolytes.

Typically consumed in the morning, the drink is said to replenish these minerals and gently wake up your adrenal system, making you feel more alert and ready for the day.

It’s worth noting that the “cocktail” doesn’t actually contain alcohol or cortisol—it’s named for the hormone because the drink is believed by some to support healthy levels.

Doctors are pushing back against the trendy beverage.

However, many experts are calling the cortisol cocktail trend into question, blasting influencer claims that having high stress levels can exhaust the adrenal glands.

Outside of a rare condition known as adrenal insufficiency, also known as Addison’s disease, “there is no such thing as ‘adrenal fatigue,'” Anat Ben-Shlomo, MD, an endocrinologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, recently told The New York Times.

Lawrence Kirschner, MD, PhD, an endocrinologist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), agreed while speaking with the same publication. “There’s no evidence that the adrenal glands run out of steam or lose the ability to secrete hormones in a normal person,” he said.

Experts add that in some cases, the beverage can actually backfire by exacerbating the very ailments people are looking to cure.

“It can intensify the symptoms it’s supposed to help,” nutritionist Brooke Kelly recently told Body + Soul. “When the drink relies heavily on fruit juice, without any slow-burning carbs or protein to buffer it, you get a quick spike in blood sugar followed by a crash. And for someone already dealing with cortisol issues like fatigue, anxiety, or poor sleep, that rollercoaster can actually make things worse.”

Your body needs some level of cortisol.

Of course, eliminating cortisol is also an erroneous goal, given that the hormone serves a range of important purposes in the body.

“Cortisol cops a lot of blame, but it’s actually a hormone we rely on for a whole range of essential functions,” Kelly continues. “It helps manage things like blood sugar, blood pressure, fluid balance, inflammation, and even how we wake up and wind down across the day. It also plays a role in energy production, brain function and how our body responds to exercise.”

While staying hydrated and getting enough minerals is certainly beneficial, there’s no such thing as a magic elixir for lowering stress. The ritual may feel grounding and nourishing—a good reminder to start the day with care—but it shouldn’t replace other stress management techniques such as exercising, getting adequate sleep, limiting alcohol, meditating, and staying socially connected to others.

And finally, as with any wellness trend, it’s best to listen to your body and check in with a healthcare provider if you have specific health concerns stemming from your stress. Sipping a soothing beverage may help you sail through your morning with less tension, but a well-rounded approach is always advisable.