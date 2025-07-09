New COVID Strain Is Spreading, WHO Warns—The #1 Symptom to Know

And just like that, a new COVID variant has entered the group chat. Last month, we reported on a new omicron subvariant, known as Nimbus (B. 1.8.1), that was spreading across the U.S. It made landfall in 14 states, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to dub it the country’s second most common COVID-19 strain this summer. Nimbus cases are still steadily on the rise, but with flu season just a few months away, health experts have issued an alert about another new COVID strain that’s now making the rounds.

Where the COVID XFG variant is spreading:

Even though Nimbus accounted for 43 percent of COVID cases between June 8 and June 25, World Health Organization (WHO) officials warn that a more dominant strain is now on the loose—and spreading rapidly.

The new variant XFG or “Stratus” variant derives from the Omicron family and is a mix of two earlier strains: LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. It was first detected in Jan. 2025; however, it wasn’t added to the WHO’s official “Variant Under Monitoring” list until June. Right now, Southeast Asia is seeing a surge in positive XFG cases.

According to the WHO report, as of June 22, there were 1,648 XFG sequences detected from 38 countries, representing 22.7 percent of the “globally available sequences.” The organization noted that this is a “significant rise in proportion from 7.4 percent four weeks prior.”

Although both Omicron subvariants, Stratus has nine additional spike protein mutations compared to Nimbus. The WHO said some of these spike mutations have been shown to “enhance the evasion” of antibodies. This essentially means that any antibodies you do have won’t be used as a defense mechanism against Stratus. In other words, your antibodies are useless in this case.

That said, the WHO assures that Stratus poses a “low” global public health risk right now. “Current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness or deaths than other variants in circulation,” per the report.

“Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein which could help it evade antibodies developed from prior infections or vaccinations,” Kaywaan Khan, MBBS, Harley Street GP and Founder of Hannah London Clinic, told Cosmopolitan UK. “Despite this, it is important to mention that Stratus seems to be no worse than earlier Omicron variants in terms of illness, hospitalizations, or deaths.”

The #1 XFG symptom to watch out for:

As we previously reported, Nimbus earned its “razor blade” nickname because patients with severe sore throats felt like they were swallowing sharp metal objects. Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Stratus. But experts say there is one telltale sign of the new subvariant: Dysphonia, also known as a hoarse voice.

“One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a scratchy or raspy voice,” said Khan.

The good news is that Stratus symptoms don’t appear to be life-threatening. “Though the symptoms manifest differently and vary from person to person, the symptoms of Stratus tend to be mild to moderate,” he added.

Keep in mind that general COVID symptoms can mimic those of a stereotypical cold. Common symptoms we’ve seen with previous variants include:

Fever

Chills

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Cough

Congestion

Sore throat

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Nausea

New loss of taste or smell

In the beginning, it’s easy to mistake COVID warning signs as cold symptoms, but taking a COVID test is the only way to ensure whether or not you’re in the clear.

“Regardless of whether the symptoms mimic a cold or flu, testing continues to be the critical step in eliminating the possibility of a coronavirus infection,” said Khan.

Does the COVID vaccine protect against Stratus?

In short, the answer is yes.

“Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease,” the WHO said in their report.

However, at least in the U.S., access to COVID vaccines might become more sparse this next flu season due to new mandates proposed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his constituents.

As Best Life previously reported: “Under the Trump administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said access to COVID booster shots in the fall is likely to be restricted to adults aged 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or pregnancy.”

However, as The Washington Post reported, it’s still unclear how this will shake out “because of all the other players involved,” including health officials, insurers, drug manufacturers, and doctors.

If you feel sick, consider taking a COVID test and staying home to rest up—but should symptoms persist or worsen, contact your doctor.