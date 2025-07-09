Researchers Warn Hantavirus Has “Pandemic Potential”—How to Stay Safe

When it was revealed earlier this year that Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, died from hantavirus, many Americans had never heard of the sickness—and for good reason. Between 1993, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began tracking hantavirus in the U.S., and 2022, there had only been 864 reported cases, most of which occurred in Western states.

However, last summer, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued a warning after the state had seven confirmed hantavirus cases, resulting in three deaths. This year, a Grand Canyon concessions employee contracted the virus in June (the National Park’s first case in nearly a decade), and Nevada also confirmed two cases. And though these numbers may sound small, researchers are concerned that hantavirus has “pandemic potential.”

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus affects humans who have had contact with the urine, droppings, or saliva of infected but asymptomatic rodents, especially mice and rats. “It can also spread through a bite or scratch by a rodent, but this is rare,” says the CDC.

In the U.S., most cases come from deer mice and can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). This is what ultimately killed Arakawa.

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms of HPS typically develop within 2 to 3 weeks after contact with a rodent. They include:

Fatigue

Fever

Muscle aches

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and/or abdominal pain

“As the disease progresses, it can lead to damaged lung tissues, fluid build-up in the lungs, and serious problems with lung and heart function,” notes Mayo Clinic. Symptoms of the advanced virus include:

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Low blood pressure

Irregular heartbeat

The CDC says that 38 percent of those who develop HPS respiratory symptoms may die from the disease. Hantavirus can be especially dangerous because its symptoms often mimic COVID or the flu.

Why are experts worried about a potential hantavirus pandemic?

Researchers at Virginia Tech recently published a report in the journal Ecosphere, in which they used National Science Foundation data to assess hantavirus patterns across North America by studying rodent hosts.

According to a press release, the researchers identified three hantavirus hotspots—Virginia, Colorado, and Texas. They also identified 15 rodent species that carry the virus, including six that were previously unknown. This is notable because it means that additional regions that are home to these other rodents could also become hantavirus hotspots.

“This project is timely because hantavirus is considered an emerging disease of pandemic potential with symptoms that resemble severe COVID-19 infections,” said study co-author Paanwaris Paansri, a PhD student in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

“This expands our understanding of the basic biology of the virus and shows that the virus is more adaptable than previously believed,” he added. “This has direct implications for surveillance strategies and risk assessments and can help explain some cases of hantavirus in humans where the main reservoir is absent or rare.”

Additionally, the team noted that climate change is driving increased rodent activity since warmer winters and more precipitation make for more hospitable environments.

Moreover, drier conditions “can facilitate the generation of contaminated dust containing particulates from rodent excrement and saliva, increasing the risk of transmission to humans,” explains the press release.

However, the positive news is that hantavirus has never spread from person to person in North America. “Person-to-person transmission of the virus has only been recorded with a strain of the virus found in South America called the Andes virus,” points out Mayo Clinic.

How you can stay safe from hantavirus:

It’s important to note that the most common form of hantavirus transmission is simply inhaling viruses, “when they become airborne from disturbed rodent droppings or nesting materials,” cautions Mayo Clinic. Therefore, limiting your contact with or near rodents is the best way to prevent infection.

Other recommendations from Mayo Clinic are:

Seal any holes or cracks in fences or building foundations where rodents can enter

Clear any potential nesting materials like brush, grass, and woodpiles

Keep food, including pet food, in rodent-proof containers, and make sure garbage cans and compost bins are tightly sealed. Also avoid bird feeders in rodent-prone areas.

Air out unused buildings or rooms before entering them

Wear an N95 mask and rubber or plastic gloves when cleaning any areas where rodents may have been

If you encounter a nest, droppings, or a dead rodent, spray it with a household disinfectant, alcohol, or bleach and water solution, and then mop or sponge the area with a disinfectant

If you have a rodent problem, set traps or call in a professional

“Anyone who has been in contact with rodents, nests or droppings and subsequently develops symptoms consistent with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome should see a health care provider immediately,” Melissa Bullock, Nevada State Medical Epidemiologist, told Fox 5 Vegas.