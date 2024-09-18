10 Most Controversial "SNL" Hosts Ever: From Shane Gillis to Dave Chappelle

For many celebs, getting an invitation to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) can be a significant career milestone. After all, some of the very best have turned skits and characters into major pop culture moments, thanks to the comedic chops of performers like Christopher Walken, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, and Melissa McCarthy. But even if they’re typically just coming by to promote a new movie or project, not everyone has been seen as the best pick to helm the live comedy show. From unsavory comments to bafflingly bad performances, there are a few examples over the decades that audiences have taken issue with. Read on for the most controversial SNL hosts ever.



1. Shane Gillis NBC / YouTube One of the more controversial hosts in SNL history actually had his first bit of infamy before he ever appeared on the show. Not long after Shane Gillis was announced as a new cast member in 2019, showrunner Lorne Michaels announced he would be rescinding the job offer after clips surfaced of the comedian telling sexist, racist, and bigoted jokes. But after five years of a burgeoning standup career, Gillis was invited back to host in 2024, drawing plenty of ire from fans who felt his initial firing was reason enough to keep him out of Studio 8H.

2. Elon Musk Shutterstock Over the past decades, Elon Musk has become a household name as a person who built a pioneering electric car company, sent rockets into space, and as one of the richest people on the planet. But the social media mogul’s once-shiny public persona began a notable slide in the later half of the 2010s, beginning when he made disparaging comments about a man attempting to rescue Thai soccer players trapped in a cave. He was then also accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, as well as intimidating and mistreating employees. The announcement that he had landed an SNL hosting gig in 2021 was met with some public backlash, with some fans concerned that his souring reputation should preclude him from being a part of the show. However, many others were simply baffled by the idea of someone with no notable comedic or acting chops getting the job.

3. Steven Seagal Shutterstock As an action movie mainstay of the early 90s, Steven Seagal probably seemed like the perfect pop culture pick to host SNL when he was invited on air in 1991. However, his time on set and appearance on the show have gone down as one of the more miserable episodes, both for audiences and cast members alike. The actor reportedly shot down many of the writers' jokes and sketch ideas, and prep for filming went so poorly that he was almost pulled from the headlining role at the last minute, per Cracked. In a skit with Nicolas Cage a year later, Michaels even made an on-air quip about him being "the biggest jerk who's ever been on the show."

4. Andrew Dice Clay NBC / YouTube There's arguably no comedian who was as much of a lightning rod for controversy in the 1990s as Andrew Dice Clay. So when SNL announced the crass stand-up would be hosting the show in 1990, fans and cast members were equally shocked by the invitation. It was also the first appearance that led to an on-air boycott among the players, with Nora Dunn refusing to share screen time with Clay due to his openly racist and misogynistic material, per Vulture.

5. Donald Trump Shutterstock Before he moved into the White House, former president Donald Trump generated unprecedented national controversy for statements while on the campaign trail. However, this didn't stop the top brass at SNL from inviting the candidate to host the show in 2015. His appearance sparked protests outside 30 Rock in New York City and remains something of a dark day for some of the cast who were involved. "It was rough," former cast member Taran Killam told NPR in a 2017 interview. "It was not enjoyable at the time and something that only grows more embarrassing and shameful as time goes on." Killam explained the controversial decision was palpable on set. "We could hear the protests during our table read," he recalled. "As we're reading 40 mediocre sketches, we just hear, 'No Trump! Donald Trump!' ... I am embarrassed, upon reflection, just because of how everyone was right. Every person outside of that building protesting was absolutely right."

6. Kanye West Shutterstock After emerging as one of the preeminent rappers and musicians of the past half century, Kanye West has spent nearly most of the last decade alienating fans due to his openly bigoted statements and increasingly erratic behavior. But his appearance as a musical guest on SNL in 2018 served as one of the earliest examples of his changing public persona—and one that's among the most controversial episodes in SNL history, according to the cast. After performing a song to close out the episode, West called some of the show's stars back on stage to ostensibly dance in the background. But just as the show's live broadcast was cut due to time constraints, the rapper went off on a long tirade. "He voiced his opinion. Very loudly. For a long time," cast member Kenan Thompson later said in an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We're all entitled to our opinion, [but] I don't know if that's the moment, necessarily, to hold people hostage like that."

7. Martin Lawrence Shutterstock Even though it can push the boundaries from time to time, SNL is still limited by the censorship rules that come along with broadcast television. And while it can be memorable to see someone slip in a crass joke live on the air, comedian Martin Lawrence still goes down as one host who took it several steps too far. During his turn at the helm in 1994, the stand-up used his opening monologue to make over-the-top statements about feminine hygiene. The lewd comments were deemed so offensive that Lawrence was reportedly "banned" from NBC for more than a decade and has not appeared back on SNL since, according to SlashFilm. The show also replaced the segment with an on-screen placard during reruns and streams of the episode.

8. Dave Chappelle Shutterstock Comedian Dave Chappelle famously became a household name in the early 2000s before backing away from the spotlight for more than a decade. It wasn't until the mid-2010s when the standup returned to the stage with new comedy specials that landed him hosting gigs on SNL in 2016 and 2020 (both times coming the Saturday following historic presidential elections). However, it wasn't until Chappelle's third SNL hosting stint in 2022 that he generated some genuine controversy after he was accused of making transphobic and homophobic comments in a Netflix standup special the year before, per Variety. Even though the star's behavior led to employee walkouts at the streaming service, Chappelle remained defiantly unapologetic, telling the public in a video: "I said what I said." Ultimately, the comic didn't make any references to his statements while hosting SNL that night. However, he did manage to ignite a separate controversy when discussing antisemitic statements made by Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving in his opening monologue.

9. Milton Berle Shutterstock Revolving hosting duties infamously make each week at SNL a gamble, with some guests unprepared to step up to the plate and generate laughs. Even comedy legend Milton Berle made it hard for everyone involved when he hosted in 1979, allegedly getting a little too hands-on with the run of show. From shooting down writers' ideas to flubbing rehearsals, many involved with the episode counted it as one of the worst experiences they had in Studio 8H, per Cracked. Besides his controlling behavior off-camera, his material was also criticized for being racist and misogynistic. Michaels also recalled him trying to coordinate a standing ovation for himself during the show's conclusion—only to fail when only a handful of his invited guests rose from their chairs.