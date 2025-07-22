Your Cup of Coffee Could Prevent Depression, Research Shows—Here’s How

If it weren’t for the caffeine jitters, I would drink coffee around the clock. But unfortunately, one too many iced lattes can leave me feeling anxious and shaky—and as an already anxious person, I’d rather not test my limits. However, a new study published in the European Journal of Pharmacology has me reconsidering how I go about my coffee drinking habits.

According to their findings, drinking coffee before high-stress situations can regulate the gut-brain axis and, subsequently, could stave off feelings related to depression and anxiety.

Researchers studied caffeine’s effect on stress response.

Using a mouse model, researchers deduced that early caffeine intervention can help prevent stress-induced depression. They ran a chronic unpredictable stress paradigm on two groups of mice, one of which was pre-administered daily injections of caffeine before stress exposure. The others completed the experiment without treatment. A third class of mice, which didn’t undergo treatment or testing, served as the control group.

“This preventive design allows us to explore whether caffeine can mitigate the development of stress-induced depression, rather than merely alleviating symptoms after they have already manifested,” explained the authors.

The mice went through a trio of behavioral assessments that evaluated depression and anxiety symptoms. Additionally, the researchers looked at their body weight, gut bacteria composition, and inflammation levels in the bloodstream and hippocampus (a part of the brain that’s responsible for memories and decision-making).

They found that coffee positively affected depressive symptoms.

Unsurprisingly, the caffeine group exhibited better health outcomes compared to mice who completed the stress test without treatment.

The untreated group reported a drop in body weight, disinterest in curiosity and mobility when allowed to explore an open field, and an aversion to sweetened water.

On the other hand, the caffeinated mice maintained their weight, favored the sweetened water, maintained mobility, and seized the opportunity to roam around an open field.

Biological markers related to the gut and brain were weakened in the uncaffeinated mice, but not the caffeinated mice. More specifically, researchers reported “significantly decreased intestinal barriers” and an absence of gut-lining proteins, which would normally protect the region from inflammatory agents.

To that point, uncaffeinated mice also experienced several microbiota changes. One of the most noticeable disruptions was an influx of Escherichia-Shigella (closely related to E.coli), which is known to cause diarrhea. Low levels of Enterorhabdus were also detected. This type of bacteria helps the gut fight off inflammation and diseases.

The hippocampus remained strongly intact in caffeinated mice, whereas the region displayed high amounts of inflammation in untreated mice. The latter also showed low levels of neuron growth proteins.

“The results suggested that early caffeine intervention might prevent depression by regulating gut microbiota, intestinal barrier integrity and neuroinflammation,” concluded the authors.

It goes without saying that this study isn’t without its limitations. Further research, including human clinical trials, is needed to fully assess the correlation between coffee and depression prevention.

If you’re experiencing feelings of depression or sudden bouts of sadness, know you aren’t alone. But before you go pouring yourself an extra cup of joe, speak with a doctor or therapist who can provide you with helpful resources.