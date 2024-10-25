I’m a Cleaning Expert, and These Are the 6 Things I Won’t Use in Hotel Rooms

Between recycled bed linens and musty dresser drawers, it’s no secret that hotel rooms aren’t the cleanest places on Earth. Over the years—but especially since the dawn of COVID-19—there have been studies published about hotel germs and the danger zones you should avoid to limit your exposure to potentially harmful bacteria since it’s safe to assume that getting sick isn’t on your vacation bucket list. In an Instagram video, cleaning expert Jill Koch (@jillcomesclean) highlights six things she would never use in a hotel room and why.

“People always tell me they didn’t know, or even think of most of these, but once they know, they can’t unknow it,” she warned before diving in. See her list of hotel room danger zones below.

1 | Decorative Pillows and Throws Shutterstock When you check into your hotel room, one of the first things you should do is remove all the decorative pillows and throws and place them on a chair or in the corner, where they won’t be in the way or touching any of your belongings. “These aren’t easy to clean, nor are they often,” said Koch. “So unless they’re notably dirty, they were probably skipped.”

2 | Ice Buckets Shutterstock As a cleaning expert, Koch said she would “skip” the hotel ice bucket. “Unless there’s a disposable liner, you never know what these were used for,” she noted. That also begs the question of when was the ice bucket last cleaned? And if you want to take it a step further, the hotel’s ice machine could also be dirty, so the ice itself might be contaminated, too.

3 | Glassware Shutterstock This includes drinking glasses, coffee mugs, mini plates, and wine glasses/champagne flutes. "I've had bad experiences where they were obviously just wiped quickly with a rag, so maybe just inspect them first," Koch advised. Look for fingerprints, lipstick residue, or any other inclinations that the glassware may have been used—like a smell that obviously isn't dish soap.

4 | Refillable Shower Bottles Shutterstock Unless the hotel is providing unopened, travel-size shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, use your own shower products. “They say you never know what previous guests might have put in there. So unless they are locked in some way, I avoid them,” said Koch. University of Arizona virology professor Charles Gerba, PhD, warns that refillable shower bottles can be a breeding ground for bacteria . “Bacterial growth is an issue with refillable dispenser use for soap and shampoos. Most of our studies have been on hand soaps, but we also did studies on shampoos in hotels—all of which can grow bacteria to large numbers,” he told SmarterTravel.

5 | Coffee Machines Shutterstock “They say to avoid coffee makers because they never get cleaned,” began Koch, “but I’ll be honest, I’ve caved on this one.” However, you might not want to. In 2023, Bon Appétit magazine published a story about hotel coffee machines being used to wash underwear , pointing to a Reddit thread in which one person called hotel coffee makers “ miniature underwear washing machines .” “I worked for a ~certain hotel chain~ while in college and I can say with confidence “I worked for a ~certain hotel chain~ while in college and I can say with confidence i would never drink the coffee in the room ,” someone wrote in another Reddit thread. “Get it with breakfast if they offer it or bring your own.”