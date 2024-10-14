12 Classic Murder Mystery Movies Every Film Fan Needs to See

When it comes down to it, few films can be as entertaining as a good murder mystery. Whether it’s a group of suspects trapped in a spooky mansion or cops on the trail of a serial killer, these movies keep audiences guessing with their twists and turns. Not surprisingly, many of the best entries in the genre are also considered required viewing for any cinephile. If you’re looking to get started or add to your long list of greats, there are a few essentials you shouldn’t miss. Read on for the classic murder mystery movies every film fan needs to see.

1 | L.A. Confidential (1997) Warner Bros. This neo-film noir combines murderous intrigue with the glitz and glamor of the Golden Age of Hollywood, following a trio of cops as they navigate Tinseltown while handling internal corruption from the very agency they’re serving. It’s a moody and atmospheric film buoyed by a brilliant cast, including an Oscar-winning performance by Kim Basinger.

2 | Clue (1985) Paramount Pictures For decades, the board game Clue has been the closest most people have come to living a murder mystery. This hilarious film adaption takes the franchise’s cooky characters and brings them to life with a stellar all-star cast that includes Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Madeline Kahn, and the consistently superb Tim Curry as they try to uncover a murderer in their midst. The whodunnit hijinks are made even better by the film's multiple endings that explore every possible angle before showing you what really happened.

3 | Se7en (1995) New Line Cinema Few murder mystery thrillers stand out quite like Se7en, a gritty David Fincher neo-classic that follows a retiring detective (Morgan Freeman) and a relative rookie (Brad Pitt) in pursuit of an active serial killer who is carrying out murders in the style of the Seven Deadly Sins. A creative plot filled with plenty of grisly twists and turns makes this a nailbiter of a whodunnit right up to the unforgettable last scene.

4 | Knives Out (2019) Lionsgate Films As the film that arguably helped reignite the classic whodunnit, Knives Out has something for everyone. Private detective Benoit Blanc—played by Daniel Craig, who appears to be having more fun than he’s ever had in any other role in his career—is called in by a family to help get to the bottom of the recent murder of a beloved crime novelist and patriarch (played fantastically by Christopher Plummer). What follows is a remarkably clever whodunnit that provides as many chuckles as it does sudden plot twists.

5 | Insomnia (2002) Warner Bros. Because of how early it came in his career, fans say this Christopher Nolan film is one of the most overlooked on his resume. The psychological mystery follows a veteran cop (Al Pacino) who flies into a small town in Alaska to investigate the murder of a young local girl. But after he accidentally shoots his partner, his main suspect (a truly chilling Robin Williams) begins to toy with him as the 24-hour daylight begins to wear away his psyche. Nolan’s famous ability for perfect pacing makes this an unforgettably thrilling movie that will keep you guessing right up until the end.

6 | Chinatown (1974) Paramount Pictures Arguably one of the most revered neo-noir classics, Chinatown follows private detective Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), who is initially hired on a run-of-the-mill infidelity investigation. But when his target winds up murdered and his real wife (Faye Dunaway) shows up, he soon finds himself caught up in a much deeper sinister situation than he could’ve ever realized.

7 | Rear Window (1954) Paramount Pictures This Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece stands as one of the most respected films ever made, even outside the murder mystery genre. When a wheelchair-bound man (James Stewart) begins using a telephoto lens to look out his window, he begins suspecting his neighbors are guilty of murder. Hitchcock's masterful use of suspense and close-quarters psychology shines through, making it a bonafide highlight of an already flawless career.

8 | Silence of the Lambs (1991) Orion Pictures What happens when the only way to catch a murderer means getting inside the mind of an equally deranged madman? Rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) finds out when she needs to turn to jailed psychopathic cannibal, Dr. Hanibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), when trying to stop an active serial killer from taking his next victim.

9 | The Usual Suspects (1995) Gramercy Pictures Murder and deceit make for some of the best mystery stories, but it’s even better when it also involves a heist. In this cult classic, a group of investigators struggles to locate a legendary crime lord—with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

10 | Hot Fuzz (2007) Universal Pictures Not all murder mysteries need to be dour affairs. This comedic whodunnit—written, directed, and starring the same team behind the morbidly hilarious Shaun of the Dead—follows a top-notch cop who is reassigned to a sleepy English town for being too good at his job. But when he arrives, he and his action-movie-obsessed partner are suddenly tasked with solving a string of grisly murders. Besides plenty of laughs and intrigue, the film’s over-the-top climax alone makes it a must-see.

11 | The Fugitive (1993) After he’s wrongfully accused of killing his wife, Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) manages to escape and go on the run. But even while he’s being closely pursued by a group of U.S. marshalls (led by Tommy Lee Jones), he begins to unravel the mystery surrounding the crime and who’s actually responsible. It’s a tense, thrilling chase that’s not short on surprises.