Christina Aguilera Just Shared Some Rare Photos of Her Adorable Kids

The 2020 holiday season has forced people to spend more time at home, even stars who usually have glamorous holiday parties to attend. Many celebrities have shared photos of their cozy Christmas celebrations with their families rather than their usual flashy posts with fellow Hollywood stars. And in honor of the festive season, Christina Aguilera shared some rare pictures of her kids and partner celebrating the holidays at home together. To see the precious pictures Aguilera shared, read on, and to find out what other celebrity kids are up to, check out Tim McGraw Shares Rare Photo of His Three Daughters With Faith Hill.

Aguilera shared a photo of her 12-year-old son Max.

On Dec. 28, the pop star shared a carousel of photos and videos of her family enjoying their holiday together. Aguilera also posted a rare photo of her and her 12-year-old son Max Liron, who she shares with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman. "Holiday photo dump – stay home edition," Aguilera captioned the set of photos alongside a slew of emojis.

And one of her 6-year-old daughter, Summer.

The singer also posted a photo of her 6-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, snoozing blissfully under a Christmas blanket. In the picture, Summer is sleeping with toys surrounding her and a box of Sour Patch Kids beneath her head as a fire blazes in the background.

Aguilera and her fiancé have been together for 10 years.

Summer is Aguilera's daughter with her longtime partner, Matthew Rutler, who was a production assistant when they met on the set of Aguilera's movie Burlesque back in 2010. They got engaged back in 2014 when Aguilera was pregnant with Summer.

The mom of two snapped a photo with Rutler in their pool, sporting festive garb, including a Santa beard and hat, as they posed for a selfie.

Aguilera and co. even made it snow in California.

To make sunny California feel a little more festive, Aguilera brought winter weather to her backyard. She shared one video of Rutler spraying snow into the air and another of her dogs running around enjoying the powdery wonderland.