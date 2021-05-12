Chick-fil-A has garnered a reputation for being one of the most accommodating fast food restaurants in the U.S., with employees ready to meet customers' demands with a simple "my pleasure." So it's not often you go to a Chick-fil-A and not get what you want. But this last year has forced significant changes in the retail space, and that goes for restaurants as well. Now, Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide are banning customers from doing something they've always been allowed to do. Keep reading to find out what you might have to change about your Chick-fil-A order.

Chick-fil-A is limiting the amount of sauces customers can order right now.

If you're one to ask for copious amounts of sauces at Chick-fil-A, you'll be disappointed during your next visit. The fast food chain alerted customers on May 10 that they would be limiting the number of sauces a customer can order with their meal. The company sent an email to customers—which was obtained by WTRF—stating that the limits include one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal, and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

The company says there is a nationwide shortage affecting sauces.

This ban on your number of sauces may not be permanent, however. Chick-fil-A says they are limiting the number of sauces you can order right now because of an ongoing shortage. "Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable," the company explained in a statement on their website. "We apologize in advance for any inconvenience."

Per CNN, the company is trying to fix the issue as soon as possible. "We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

Ketchup packets are also being limited by the company.

If you order through the Chick-fil-A app, the number of Heinz ketchup packets are limited as well, PennLive reports. This may be connected to the larger sauce shortage, but it could also be because Heinz ketchup is facing its own shortage. In April, The Wall Street Journal reported that the country was experiencing a major shortage of ketchup—and in particular, ketchup packets. According to the news outlet, a boom in takeout business brought on by restaurants being closed for indoor dining throughout the COVID pandemic contributed to the shortage.

You can still order larger sizes of Chick-fil-A's sauces.

If you rely on large quantities of sauce for your meal, there may be a way for you to still get what you need. As of May 12, 8 oz. bottles of sauces are still available for purchase through Chick-fil-A's app. This includes the Chick-fil-A sauce, Polynesian sauce, Garden Herb Ranch sauce, Barbeque sauce, and Honey Mustard sauce. These larger bottles of sauces are also available at some retail locations, such as Target and Walmart, in certain states.

