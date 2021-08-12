We all have our favorite stores to shop at—places that we trust to provide the products we need and want at a fair price, perhaps even with a friendly smile. But many stores haven't managed to do that, according to a recent Axios Harris Poll. In fact, some of the biggest names out there have questionable reputations among consumers. So, what is the least trusted major retailer in the United States?

The Axios Harris Poll 100, based on an annual survey of 42,935 Americans, used a two-step process to find out. First, the survey determined the public's "top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society," deeming the 100 "most visible companies." They were then rated by a second group of Americans using seven key dimensions of reputation—affinity, ethics, growth, products/service, citizenship, vision, and culture. The brands were scored on a 100-point scale where the lower the score meant the poorer the reputation.

From the 100 brands ranked, which included everything from media companies to wireless carriers, we picked out the retail brands that have at least some kind of brick-and-mortar presence. Then, we looked at the lowest scoring ones to determine the least trusted retailer among consumers. Read on to find out what it is.

11 Hobby Lobby

Reputation score (out of 100): 74.5

10 Kohl's

Reputation score (out of 100): 74.4

9 Nike

Reputation score (out of 100): 72.8

8 Nordstrom

Reputation score (out of 100): 72.8

7 Macy's

Reputation score (out of 100): 72.3

6 Dollar General

Reputation score (out of 100): 71.4

5 Dollar Tree

Reputation score (out of 100): 71.1

4 GameStop

Reputation score (out of 100): 69.7

3 Walmart

Reputation score (out of 100): 69.7

2 JC Penney

Reputation score (out of 100): 66.3

1 Sears

Reputation score (out of 100): 61.2

