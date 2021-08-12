Smarter Living

This Is the Least Trusted Retailer in the U.S. Right Now, Data Shows

Of the 100 most visible brands in America, it has the worst reputation among retailers.

By Paul Thompson
August 12, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
August 12, 2021

We all have our favorite stores to shop at—places that we trust to provide the products we need and want at a fair price, perhaps even with a friendly smile. But many stores haven't managed to do that, according to a recent Axios Harris Poll. In fact, some of the biggest names out there have questionable reputations among consumers. So, what is the least trusted major retailer in the United States?

The Axios Harris Poll 100, based on an annual survey of 42,935 Americans, used a two-step process to find out. First, the survey determined the public's "top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society," deeming the 100 "most visible companies." They were then rated by a second group of Americans using seven key dimensions of reputation—affinity, ethics, growth, products/service, citizenship, vision, and culture. The brands were scored on a 100-point scale where the lower the score meant the poorer the reputation.

From the 100 brands ranked, which included everything from media companies to wireless carriers, we picked out the retail brands that have at least some kind of brick-and-mortar presence. Then, we looked at the lowest scoring ones to determine the least trusted retailer among consumers. Read on to find out what it is.

RELATED: Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey.

11
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby store exterior
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Reputation score (out of 100): 74.5

10
Kohl's

kohl's store entrance
Shutterstock

Reputation score (out of 100): 74.4

9
Nike

Man walks by Nike sports fashion store in Manchester, UK. Nike brand was valued at 19 billion USD in 2014.
iStock

Reputation score (out of 100): 72.8

RELATED: An Olympian Just Slammed Nike for "Disrespectful" Ad Campaign.

8
Nordstrom

The exterior of a Nordstrom store whose entrance is flanked by palm trees
iStock

Reputation score (out of 100): 72.8

7
Macy's

macy's entrance in mall
Shutterstock

Reputation score (out of 100): 72.3

6
Dollar General

exterior of a dollar general store
Shutterstock/Jonathan Weiss

Reputation score (out of 100): 71.4

RELATED: If You Bought These at Dollar General, Destroy Them, Authorities Say.

5
Dollar Tree

the outside of and parking lot in front of a Dollar Tree Store in Fort Myers, Florida
Shutterstock

Reputation score (out of 100): 71.1

4
GameStop

the entrance of a Game Stop store in a mall in Kokomo, Indiana
Shutterstock

Reputation score (out of 100): 69.7

3
Walmart

Jan 9, 2020 Mountain View / CA/ USA - People shopping at a Walmart store in south San Francisco bay area
iStock

Reputation score (out of 100): 69.7

For more retail news and rankings delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter

2
JC Penney

the entrance of a JCPenny at a mall in San Jose, California
Shutterstock

Reputation score (out of 100): 66.3

RELATED: The One Thing Every Major Department Store Has Now Permanently Banned.

1
Sears

Sears store entrance and sign in River Falls, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

Reputation score (out of 100): 61.2

RELATED: This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A young man receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster from a healthcare worker
    A young man receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster from a healthcare worker
    Health

    These Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer Booster

    A study found which symptoms follow a third shot.

  • Man placing USA Dollar bills into wallet
    Man placing USA Dollar bills into wallet
    Health

    Unvaccinated People May Get Charged More for This

    Your job could soon add this monthly fee.

  • Jackie Kennedy and Barbra Streisand
    Jackie Kennedy and Barbra Streisand
    Culture

    Barbra Streisand Turned Jackie Kennedy Down

    The former first lady made this surprising offer.

  • Alex Trebek hosting "Jeopardy!" in November 2019
    Alex Trebek hosting "Jeopardy!" in November 2019
    Culture

    "Jeopardy!" Has Announced Its New Hosts

    For the first time ever, there will be two.

  • Mid adult woman in medical face mask getting Covid-19 vaccine at doctor's office.
    Mid adult woman in medical face mask getting Covid-19 vaccine at doctor's office.
    Health

    Breakthrough COVID Is More Likely With This Shot

    Find out which vaccine is less protective.

  • Chet Hanks at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
    Chet Hanks at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards
    Culture

    Tom Hanks' Son Is Under Fire Again

    Chet Hanks posted an anti-vaccine rant.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group