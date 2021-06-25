Fashion is always changing, but even old trends tend to pop back up over time: The mom jeans of the '90s are back in style once more, and '70s white go-go boots are also plotting a comeback. But one trend may be permanently pulled from the cycle. Activists have steadily targeted this clothing item repeatedly over the years—and many brands are finally listening. Read on to find out what almost every major clothing brand is starting to ban.

Canada Goose just announced that they are going fur-free.

Outerwear company Canada Goose released a statement on June 24 announcing that the brand would be going fur-free over the next two years. Per the announcement, Canada Goose will end the purchase of fur by the end of 2021 and no longer use fur during their manufacturing process by the end of 2022.

"Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to; this decision transforms how we will continue to do just that," Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, said in the statement.

Other major clothing brands have banned fur over the last few years.

Canada Goose is certainly not the first clothing brand to make this decision. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), hundreds of brands have made moves away from fur-based products. This includes H&M, Zara, and Gap. Even luxury brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Versace have decided to ban the use of fur in their products.

"Animals on fur farms spend their entire lives confined to cramped, filthy wire cages. Fur farmers use the cheapest and cruelest killing methods available, including suffocation, electrocution, gas, and poison," PETA states on its website. "Cruelty-free fabrics and faux furs are available in stores everywhere, and PETA continues to work with designers and clothing retailers to encourage them to use and sell only animal-friendly fabrics."

Some major department stores refuse to sell fur products.

Even if brands continue to use fur for their products, many major department stores have said they will not carry those items in-store. In 2019, Macy's announced that they would stop selling non-ethically sourced fur products in stores by the end of 2020. And on May 5 of this year, Saks Fifth Avenue also announced its plans to go fur-free, as the retailer has "committed to stop selling products made using animal fur through a phased approach by the end of fiscal 2022." Other department stores that have banned fur include Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom.

The entire state of California has also gone fur-free.

It's not just clothing brands and department stores. According to The New York Times, the entire state of California has pledged to ban the sale of all new fur-based products by 2023—making it the first state to do so. The ban does allow exceptions to be made for religious observances and other traditional or cultural purposes, however. And while no other state has done the same so far, the Humane Society of the United States reported in Feb. 2021 that several states such as Rhode Island, Oregon, Connecticut, Hawaii, and New York have introduced bills to ban fur sales.

