Smarter Living

This Is the Least Popular Dog Breed in the U.S., Data Shows

Dogs may be man's best friend, but some are nearer and dearer to our hearts than others. 

By Lauren Gray
July 21, 2021
Lauren Gray
By Lauren Gray
July 21, 2021

Dogs and humans have had a special centuries-long bond, earning them the reputation of "man's best friend." Yet according to the international research and analytics group YouGov, that doesn't stop Americans from having clear preferences about which canine companions they like best—and least.

To find out which dogs are most and least popular, YouGov rounded up labeled images of 193 dog breeds and asked 2,541 Americans to say which of two breeds they preferred in series of 10 head-to-head match-ups. Looking at the results of the nearly 25,500 match-ups, the researchers determined a "win percentage" for each breed, which represents the frequency with which Americans preferred it to the other dog it was matched up against. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Labrador Retrievers landed the coveted spot of most popular dog breed in America, taking home 83 percent of the wins in its match-ups, while Golden Retrievers followed close behind with 78 percent. But other dogs were less favored, having won far less often. Read on to find out which dog breeds are the least popular in the U.S., according to the YouGov data—and which breed is America's absolute least favorite.

RELATED: This Is the Most Aggressive Dog Breed, New Study Says.

37
Lhasa Apso

Shutterstock

Win percentage: 39 percent

36
Briard

Briard dog
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 38 percent

35
Spinoni Italian

Spinoni Italian
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 38 percent

34
Whippet

Whippet dog running
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 38 percent

33
Dogue de Bordeaux

Dogue de Bordeaux dog breed
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 37 percent

32
Irish Wolfhound

irish wolfhound
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 37 percent

31
Miniature Bull Terrier

Mini Bull Terrier
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 36 percent

30
Skye Terrier

Skye terrier
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 36 percent

29
Black and Tan Coonhound

Black and tan coonhound dog breed
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 35 percent

28
Pharaoh Hound

Pharaoh Hounds running
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 35 percent

27
Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu in the snow
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 35 percent

26
Chihuahua

chihuahua dog
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 34 percent

25
Irish Water Spaniel

Typical Irish Water Spaniel in the spring garden - Image
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 34 percent

24
Poodle

brown toy poodle with tongue out on white bed
Shutterstock/Lim Tiaw Leong

Win percentage: 34 percent

RELATED: The 15 Best Dog Breeds for Families, According to Vets.

23
Bull Terrier

bull terrier
Alexandra Morrison Photo / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 33 percent

22
Chinese Shar-Pei

Portrait of a puppy Shar Pei Dog in outdoors. - Image

Win percentage: 33 percent

21
Greyhound

Portrait of an adult Spanish Greyhound dog - Image

Win percentage: 33 percent

RELATED: These Are the Dog Breeds That Don't Bark.

20
Japanese Chin

Japanese Chin dog breed
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 33 percent

19
Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican Hairless Dog)

Mexican hairless dogs
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 33 percent

18
Brussels Griffon

Brussels Griffon
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 32 percent

17
Field Spaniel

Field spaniel
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 32 percent

16
American Hairless Terrier

American Hairless Terrier
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 31 percent

15
Affenpinscher

Affenpinscher
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 30 percent

RELATED: 50 Adorable Mutt Photos That Will Warm Your Heart.

14
Italian Greyhound

Italian Greyhound
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 30 percent

13
Bedlington Terrier

Bedlington Terrier
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 29 percent

12
Cirneco dell'Etna

Cirneco dell'etna dog breed
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 29 percent

11
Saluki

Three saluki dogs
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 29 percent

10
Ibizan Hound

Ibizan Hound
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 28 percent

9
Lowchen

Lowchen
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 28 percent

8
Sloughi

Sloughi dog breed
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 28 percent

And for more fun facts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

7
Afghan Hound

Afghan hound
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 27 percent

6
Komondor

Komondor
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 26 percent

RELATED: 23 Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds That'll Keep Your Family Happy and Healthy.

5
Pekingese

Pekingese fluffiest dog breeds

Win percentage: 26 percent

4
Puli

Puli
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 26 percent

3
Azawakh

Azawakh dog running
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 25 percent

RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Dog Breed in the U.S., According to Data.

2
Borzoi

Borzois dog breed
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 21 percent

1
Chinese Crested

The Chinese Crested Dog - Image
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 17 percent

RELATED: 13 "Ugly" Dogs Who Are Really Just Adorably Unique.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Female healthcare worker talking to doctor. Medical professionals are working during state of emergency. They are at hospital.
    Female healthcare worker talking to doctor. Medical professionals are working during state of emergency. They are at hospital.
    Health

    3 in 4 Severe Breakthrough Cases Share This

    Serious COVID after full vaccination can happen.

  • Amazon worker handling package in warehouse
    Amazon worker handling package in warehouse
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Is Getting Rid of This Soon

    The company will no longer offer this in August.

  • Woman shopping at Walmart
    Woman shopping at Walmart
    Health

    If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Now

    Don't let these popular purchases put your safety at risk.

  • Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin
    Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin
    Culture

    Paris Jackson Got Advice From Macaulay Culkin

    Her godfather gave her some professional guidance.

  • Megyn Kelly and Nomi Osaka
    Megyn Kelly and Nomi Osaka
    Culture

    See Why Megyn Kelly & Naomi Osaka Are Feuding

    The journalist and tennis star have been sparring.

  • A man wearing a blue sweater sitting inside a car with a happy look on his face
    A man wearing a blue sweater sitting inside a car with a happy look on his face
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Car Is Being Discontinued

    It's been a fixture on roads for over 30 years.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group