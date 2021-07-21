This Is the Least Popular Dog Breed in the U.S., Data Shows
Dogs may be man's best friend, but some are nearer and dearer to our hearts than others.
Dogs and humans have had a special centuries-long bond, earning them the reputation of "man's best friend." Yet according to the international research and analytics group YouGov, that doesn't stop Americans from having clear preferences about which canine companions they like best—and least.
To find out which dogs are most and least popular, YouGov rounded up labeled images of 193 dog breeds and asked 2,541 Americans to say which of two breeds they preferred in series of 10 head-to-head match-ups. Looking at the results of the nearly 25,500 match-ups, the researchers determined a "win percentage" for each breed, which represents the frequency with which Americans preferred it to the other dog it was matched up against. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Labrador Retrievers landed the coveted spot of most popular dog breed in America, taking home 83 percent of the wins in its match-ups, while Golden Retrievers followed close behind with 78 percent. But other dogs were less favored, having won far less often. Read on to find out which dog breeds are the least popular in the U.S., according to the YouGov data—and which breed is America's absolute least favorite.
37
Lhasa Apso
Win percentage: 39 percent
36
Briard
Win percentage: 38 percent
35
Spinoni Italian
Win percentage: 38 percent
34
Whippet
Win percentage: 38 percent
33
Dogue de Bordeaux
Win percentage: 37 percent
32
Irish Wolfhound
Win percentage: 37 percent
31
Miniature Bull Terrier
Win percentage: 36 percent
30
Skye Terrier
Win percentage: 36 percent
29
Black and Tan Coonhound
Win percentage: 35 percent
28
Pharaoh Hound
Win percentage: 35 percent
27
Shih Tzu
Win percentage: 35 percent
26
Chihuahua
Win percentage: 34 percent
25
Irish Water Spaniel
Win percentage: 34 percent
24
Poodle
Win percentage: 34 percent
23
Bull Terrier
Win percentage: 33 percent
22
Chinese Shar-Pei
Win percentage: 33 percent
21
Greyhound
Win percentage: 33 percent
20
Japanese Chin
Win percentage: 33 percent
19
Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican Hairless Dog)
Win percentage: 33 percent
18
Brussels Griffon
Win percentage: 32 percent
17
Field Spaniel
Win percentage: 32 percent
16
American Hairless Terrier
Win percentage: 31 percent
15
Affenpinscher
Win percentage: 30 percent
14
Italian Greyhound
Win percentage: 30 percent
13
Bedlington Terrier
Win percentage: 29 percent
12
Cirneco dell'Etna
Win percentage: 29 percent
11
Saluki
Win percentage: 29 percent
10
Ibizan Hound
Win percentage: 28 percent
9
Lowchen
Win percentage: 28 percent
8
Sloughi
Win percentage: 28 percent
7
Afghan Hound
Win percentage: 27 percent
6
Komondor
Win percentage: 26 percent
5
Pekingese
Win percentage: 26 percent
4
Puli
Win percentage: 26 percent
3
Azawakh
Win percentage: 25 percent
2
Borzoi
Win percentage: 21 percent
1
Chinese Crested
Win percentage: 17 percent
