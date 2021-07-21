This Is the Least Popular Dog Breed in the U.S., Data Shows

Dogs and humans have had a special centuries-long bond, earning them the reputation of "man's best friend." Yet according to the international research and analytics group YouGov, that doesn't stop Americans from having clear preferences about which canine companions they like best—and least.

To find out which dogs are most and least popular, YouGov rounded up labeled images of 193 dog breeds and asked 2,541 Americans to say which of two breeds they preferred in series of 10 head-to-head match-ups. Looking at the results of the nearly 25,500 match-ups, the researchers determined a "win percentage" for each breed, which represents the frequency with which Americans preferred it to the other dog it was matched up against. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Labrador Retrievers landed the coveted spot of most popular dog breed in America, taking home 83 percent of the wins in its match-ups, while Golden Retrievers followed close behind with 78 percent. But other dogs were less favored, having won far less often. Read on to find out which dog breeds are the least popular in the U.S., according to the YouGov data—and which breed is America's absolute least favorite.

37 Lhasa Apso

Win percentage: 39 percent

36 Briard

Win percentage: 38 percent

35 Spinoni Italian

Win percentage: 38 percent

34 Whippet

Win percentage: 38 percent

33 Dogue de Bordeaux

Win percentage: 37 percent

32 Irish Wolfhound

Win percentage: 37 percent

31 Miniature Bull Terrier

Win percentage: 36 percent

30 Skye Terrier

Win percentage: 36 percent

29 Black and Tan Coonhound

Win percentage: 35 percent

28 Pharaoh Hound

Win percentage: 35 percent

27 Shih Tzu

Win percentage: 35 percent

26 Chihuahua

Win percentage: 34 percent

25 Irish Water Spaniel

Win percentage: 34 percent

24 Poodle

Win percentage: 34 percent

23 Bull Terrier

Win percentage: 33 percent

22 Chinese Shar-Pei

Win percentage: 33 percent

21 Greyhound

Win percentage: 33 percent

20 Japanese Chin

Win percentage: 33 percent

19 Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican Hairless Dog)

Win percentage: 33 percent

18 Brussels Griffon

Win percentage: 32 percent

17 Field Spaniel

Win percentage: 32 percent

16 American Hairless Terrier

Win percentage: 31 percent

15 Affenpinscher

Win percentage: 30 percent

14 Italian Greyhound

Win percentage: 30 percent

13 Bedlington Terrier

Win percentage: 29 percent

12 Cirneco dell'Etna

Win percentage: 29 percent

11 Saluki

Win percentage: 29 percent

10 Ibizan Hound

Win percentage: 28 percent

9 Lowchen

Win percentage: 28 percent

8 Sloughi

Win percentage: 28 percent

7 Afghan Hound

Win percentage: 27 percent

6 Komondor

Win percentage: 26 percent

5 Pekingese

Win percentage: 26 percent

4 Puli

Win percentage: 26 percent

3 Azawakh

Win percentage: 25 percent

2 Borzoi

Win percentage: 21 percent

1 Chinese Crested

Win percentage: 17 percent

