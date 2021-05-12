Smarter Living

This Is the Most Aggressive Dog Breed, New Study Says

A new study these dog breeds have the highest probability of aggressive behavior.

By Paul Thompson
May 12, 2021
Every dog owner thinks their dog is the best pooch on earth—not unlike how most parents feel about their children. The truth, however, is slightly more complicated than what owners and parents often see through rose-colored glasses. Just like humans, dogs have personalities, and some of them tend to be more gentle and mild-mannered, while others are more prone to aggression. And according to a May 2021 study out of Finland published in Scientific Reports, when in comes to the influence of several factors, such as size, sex, owner, and environment, kind of canine is the most aggressive dog breed of them all.

According to the study's researchers: "We aimed to identify demographic and environmental factors associated with aggressive behavior toward people in Finnish purebred pet dogs." To accomplish this, they collected behavioral data from 13,715 dogs via online questionnaires completed by their owners. They then used a dataset of 9,270 dogs, including 1,791 dogs with frequent aggressive behavior toward people and 7,479 dogs without aggressive behavior toward people, to determine which breed was most prone to aggression. Read on for the full results and see if your dog made the list.

22
Labrador Retriever

chocolate labrador retriever looking up and panting outdoors on a summer day.
iStock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.07

21
Golden Retriever

A happy golden retriever plays with a stick in the park
iStock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.10

20
Lapponian Herder

Lapponian Herder
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.11

19
Shetland Sheepdog

Shetland Sheepdog
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.11

18
Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.13

17
Jack Russell Terrier

Senior Jack Russell Mix with One Eye Relaxing on Sofa
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.14

16
Smooth Collie

Smooth Collie
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.15

15
Chihuahua

chihuahua dog
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.15

14
Finnish Lapphund

Finnish Lapphund
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.17

13
Border Collie

border collie
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.19

12
Cairn Terrier

Cairn Terrier
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.20

11
Pembroke Welsh Corgi

corgi sitting in the grass
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.21

10
Wheaten Terrier

soft coated wheaten terrier dog, top dog breeds
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.22

9
Coton de Tuléar

Coton de Tuléar
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.22

8
German Spitz Mittel

German Spitz Mittel
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.23

7
Chinese Crested

Chinese Crested
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.25

6
Lagotto

Lagotto
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.26

5
Spanish Water Dog

Spanish Water Dog
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.26

4
German Shepherd

wooden dog house, german shepherd sitting inside dog house
pryzmat / Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.28

3
Miniature Schnauzer

Miniature Schnauzer
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.29

2
Miniature Poodle

brown toy poodle with tongue out on white bed
Shutterstock/Lim Tiaw Leong

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.30

1
Rough Collie

collie in the leaves, top dog breeds
Shutterstock

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.31

