This Is the Most Aggressive Dog Breed, New Study Says

Every dog owner thinks their dog is the best pooch on earth—not unlike how most parents feel about their children. The truth, however, is slightly more complicated than what owners and parents often see through rose-colored glasses. Just like humans, dogs have personalities, and some of them tend to be more gentle and mild-mannered, while others are more prone to aggression. And according to a May 2021 study out of Finland published in Scientific Reports, when in comes to the influence of several factors, such as size, sex, owner, and environment, kind of canine is the most aggressive dog breed of them all.

According to the study's researchers: "We aimed to identify demographic and environmental factors associated with aggressive behavior toward people in Finnish purebred pet dogs." To accomplish this, they collected behavioral data from 13,715 dogs via online questionnaires completed by their owners. They then used a dataset of 9,270 dogs, including 1,791 dogs with frequent aggressive behavior toward people and 7,479 dogs without aggressive behavior toward people, to determine which breed was most prone to aggression. Read on for the full results and see if your dog made the list.

22 Labrador Retriever

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.07

21 Golden Retriever

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.10

20 Lapponian Herder

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.11

19 Shetland Sheepdog

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.11

18 Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.13

17 Jack Russell Terrier

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.14

16 Smooth Collie

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.15

15 Chihuahua

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.15

14 Finnish Lapphund

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.17

13 Border Collie

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.19

12 Cairn Terrier

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.20

11 Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.21

10 Wheaten Terrier

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.22

9 Coton de Tuléar

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.22

8 German Spitz Mittel

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.23

7 Chinese Crested

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.25

6 Lagotto

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.26

5 Spanish Water Dog

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.26

4 German Shepherd

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.28

3 Miniature Schnauzer

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.29

2 Miniature Poodle

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.30

1 Rough Collie

Probability of aggressive behavior: 0.31

