Dog "Writes" Adorable Letter to Neighbors Who Want to Be Her Friend

Jack McCrossan's tweet about befriending his neighbor's dog, Stevie Ticks, has gone megaviral.

By Diana Bruk December 16, 2019
By Diana Bruk
December 16, 2019
If you're a dog lover, living in a building that doesn't allow pets can be pretty heartbreaking. All you want is a belly to rub or a chin to scratch—which is how four dog-loving lads sharing an apartment in Bristol, England, felt. So they sent a super sweet letter to their neighbor asking them if they could hang out with their dog sometime. And who wrote back but the pup herself!

In their adorable letter, the boys explained that they had moved into the neighborhood a few months ago, and noticed a "four-legged friend" looking at them through the window when they got home from work. "He or she looked like the good-est boy/girl there is," they wrote. They then offered to walk or look after the good doggo sometime. "If you want to come over and bring him/her to brighten up our day, you are more than welcome," they wrote.

Then they got a little desperate and said that even if the owners want to walk by their window so they can just look at the dog, that would do. "We hope this doesn't come [off] too strong," they wrote. "But our landlord won't allow pets, and we've all grown up with animals. The adult life is a struggle without one."

And lo and behold, they received a response from the very good girl herself, whose name is Stevie Ticks!

It was addressed to "The Boys" and was sealed with a paw print and everything.

Stevie wrote that it was a "treat" to receive their letter—and, of course, she knows a thing or two about treats. She explained that she's a Labrador and German shepherd mix who's two and a half years old and was rescued by her humans, Chris and Sarah. She also said she'd love to be their friend.

"You're right that I am the bestest girl—how did you know??" she wrote. "I am very friendly and full of beans. I love meeting new people and it would be great if we could be friends. I must warn you that the price of my friendship is five ball throws a day and belly scritches whenever I demand them."

Wow, she drives a hard bargain. But judging from the photos posted by one of the boys, Jack McCrossan, they managed to strike a deal.

McCrossan posted photos of their letter and Stevie's letter on Twitter on Dec. 10, saying that her "response was better than we could have ever hoped for."

The tweet went megaviral, with more than 105,000 retweets in less than one week, and people were touched by the heartwarming story.

We are all here for this pup—sorry, pop—album.

And more people starting offering up their dogs for some cuddles, walks, and treats!

Judging from her Instagram account, it seems Stevie enjoyed the meeting as well.

As they say, it looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship. And for another dog story that's sure to make your day, check out Dog's Funny Holiday Photo With "Existential Crisis" Expression Goes Viral.

